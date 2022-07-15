Maui News
Brown Water Advisory issued for south facing shores of Maui
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the south facing shores of Maui.
High surf combined with very high tides has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways.
The public is advised to stay out of coastal waters that appear brown “due to possible runoff containing pesticides and other chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, and debris that might be in the water.”
The advisory states that not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.
