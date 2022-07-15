Kahului Airport and Maui school improvement funds included in $163M in CIP release
Baldwin High School, Maui Waena Intermediate, and Waiheʻe and Wailuku Elementary schools are included on the list of places where CIP project funding was distributed in recent months. There’s also funds for Kahului Airport runway resurfacing and improvements and roadway improvements at the Consolidated Rental Car Facility.
In the Makawao district, $90,000 was released for design of the repair and maintenance of archaeological preservation areas at Kēōkea–Waiohuli.
More than $163,600,000 in Capital Improvement Project funds were released by Governor David Ige in May and June of 2022. The funds will be administered by various state departments.
“In order to have a healthy and resilient community, it is vital that we continue to invest in new infrastructure for our schools, roadways, and hospitals,” said Gov. Ige. “Whether the funds are used to build the Keaʻau Mountain View Public Library, advancing Oʻahu’s public transportation system, renovating Hanapēpē Health Center, or making improvements to highways statewide, I’m committed to getting resources to our communities to improve their quality of life.”
CIP projects that received funding in May and June 2022 specifically for Maui County include:
- $600,000 for the Baldwin High School, Girls Athletic Locker Room – To finance design for a girls athletic locker room at Baldwin High School. Total project cost: $1,400,000.
- $4,000,000 for the Maui District Baseyard Office Expansion and Renovation – To finance additional construction for the Maui District Baseyard Office expansion and renovation on Maui. Total project cost: $9,700,000. Estimated completion: July 2023.
- $1,250,000 for Maui Waena Intermediate School, A/C for Heat Abatement – To finance construction for an air conditioning system to cool Maui Waena Intermediate School. Total project cost: $1,250,000. Estimated completion: April 2023.
- $900,000 for R&M – Hawaiian Home Lands Existing Infrastructure – Release of funds for design for repair and maintenance of archaeological preservation areas at Kēōkea–Waiohuli in Makawao, Maui. Total project cost: $1,000,000. Estimated completion date: August 2024.
- $12,005,000 to Resurface Runway 2-20, at Kahului Airport – To finance the construction of Runway 2-20 resurfacing. Total project cost: $12,005,000. Estimated completion: October 2023.
- $1,000,000 for Roadway Improvements and Consolidated Rental Car Facility at Kahului Airport – To finance the design of roadway improvements and rental car facility at Kahului Airport on Maui. Total project cost: $377,631,600. Estimated completion: January 2021.
- $1,990,000 for Runway 2-20 Improvements at Kahului Airport – To finance the construction costs of Runway 2-20 Improvements at Kahului Airport. Total project cost: $26,010,000. Estimated completion: December 2023.
- $150,000 for Waiheʻe Elementary School, Playground Equipment – To finance construction to remove and replace the school’s existing playground equipment and surfacing. Total project cost: $150,000. Estimated completion: October 2023.
- $270,000 for Wailuku Elementary School, ADA Transition – To finance design for improvements at Wailuku Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards. Total project cost: $270,000. Estimated completion: February 2022.