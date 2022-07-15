Hawaiian Airlines at Kahului Airport (6.2.22) PC: Wendy Osher

Baldwin High School, Maui Waena Intermediate, and Waiheʻe and Wailuku Elementary schools are included on the list of places where CIP project funding was distributed in recent months. There’s also funds for Kahului Airport runway resurfacing and improvements and roadway improvements at the Consolidated Rental Car Facility.

In the Makawao district, $90,000 was released for design of the repair and maintenance of archaeological preservation areas at Kēōkea–Waiohuli.

More than $163,600,000 in Capital Improvement Project funds were released by Governor David Ige in May and June of 2022. The funds will be administered by various state departments.

“In order to have a healthy and resilient community, it is vital that we continue to invest in new infrastructure for our schools, roadways, and hospitals,” said Gov. Ige. “Whether the funds are used to build the Keaʻau Mountain View Public Library, advancing Oʻahu’s public transportation system, renovating Hanapēpē Health Center, or making improvements to highways statewide, I’m committed to getting resources to our communities to improve their quality of life.”

CIP projects that received funding in May and June 2022 specifically for Maui County include: