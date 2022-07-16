Maui News

Hirono holds energy hearing in view of rising gasoline, food prices

July 16, 2022, 12:03 PM HST
* Updated July 15, 10:04 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

US Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaiʻi said Congress should provide individuals and businesses with long-term incentives to speed up the transition to cheaper, cleaner sources of power, higher energy efficiency, and more affordable transportation options.

As chair of the subcommittee on Energy, she held a hearing Wednesday to look at ways to lower energy prices in the United States long-term, including continuing tax incentives for electric car makers and increasing renewable power.

The hearing took place as gasoline prices have jumped, contributing to rising cost in food and other goods. Rising prices have followed a continuing COVID pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a US Congressional decision to halt buying oil from Russia.

Hirono said Congress should support clean energy manufacturing and supply chains in the United States.

“As we deal with high oil and gas prices now, we need to keep our eye on how we can accelerate the transition to more affordable options while making our our country much more energy self-reliant in the long-term, like Hawaiʻi is doing,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She said Hawaiʻi’s clean energy initiative, the first in the country, has set a goal of 100% renewable power by 2045.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hawaiʻi is leading our nation’s transition to clean energy, and creating a blueprint that others can follow,” she said.

One of those testifying was Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative President David Bissel who mentioned that 45% of the island’s energy is provided by solar energy and that solar energy has helped to stabilize prices.

He said a proper amount of batteries provide a mix of firm and reliable energy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Earlier this year, Hawaiʻi received more than $3.6 million in federal funding for the Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides grants for households with low incomes to save money by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hurricane Darby Slowly Weakening More Rapid Weakening Expected Soon 2Haʻiku Murder Victim Identified Suspect Remains In Police Custody 3Tropical Storm Darby Could Bring 2 4 Inches Of Rain To Windward Maui And Big Island 4Darby Weakens To A Tropical Storm Will Pass South Of The Big Island On Saturday 5Aei Housing Center Mauis Sky High Home Prices Are A Self Inflicted Wound 6Missing California Man Last Seen July 13 At Maui Condominium Rental