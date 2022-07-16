Left to Right: Luna Guarriello, Micah Takamiya, Austin Hughes, Taylor Lee, Goro lijima, Michael Means, Nathan Samonte, Michael Asuncion, John Asuncion. PC: MPD

Nine individuals graduated with the Maui Police Department’s 92nd Recruit Class during a ceremony at the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center on Friday, July 15, 2022.

During the graduation ceremony, recruit Michael Means was honored with the Most Outstanding Recruit Award. He also earned the M. Cecil Rusty Dickson Physical Fitness Award and the Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award.

Other awards included:

Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics: Recruit Austin Hughes

Outstanding Notebook Award: Recruit Luna Guarriello

Scholastic Achievement Award: Recruit Taylor Lee

The new officers are John Asuncion, Michael Asuncion, Luna Guarriello, Austin Hughes, Goro Iijima, Taylor Lee, Michael Means, Nathan Samonte, and Micah Takamiya.

The newly graduated officers will now undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before being qualified to work alone.