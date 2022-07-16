Maui News

Tools for School donation drive at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei

July 16, 2022, 4:21 PM HST
* Updated July 16, 4:20 PM
School supplies. Photo Credit: Pexels.com

Azeka Shopping Center — and tenants Nalu’s South Shore Grill, ekolu kitchen1279, The Sun Spot Maui and Island Art Party — are collecting donations for the Tools for School campaign now through July 24.

Donations are being accepted at Azeka Mauka and Makai locations at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd. The list of needed school supplies:

• No. 2 Pencils
• Pink or White Erasers
• Pens: Red, Blue and Black
• Colored Pencils
• Highlighters
• Crayons
• Tissues
• Pocket Folders
• Paper Towels
• Glue Sticks
• Single Subject Spiral Notebooks
• Loose Leaf Paper
• Dividers
• 3 Ring Binders
• Student Planners
• USB Flash Drives

Azeka Shopping Center Property Manager Evelyn Long said the donations go directly to students of Maui County needing materials for the 2022-2023 school year.

The event donations will supplement the annual motorcycle ride event with the Street Biker’s United Maui Chapter. On the morning of July 24, hundreds of Maui motorcycle enthusiasts will ride from the Harley Davidson dealership in Wailuku to Kula’s Rice Park for a BBQ and school supplies collection event.

Dropoff locations can be found on Facebook & Instagram at @azekamaui.

Azeka Shopping center has partnered with Nalu’s, ekolu kitchen1279 and Street Bikers United Maui Chapter many times in the past to fundraise for charity, including the annual Toys for Tots event.

Ron Panzo, President of the Street Bikers United Maui Chapter, and owner of Nalu’s and ekolu kitchen1279, recently raised $73,000 for Ukraine during the “Aloha for Ukraine” campaign and hosted a lei making weekend event in support of Uvalde, Texas, where participants weaved a lei that is a mile long.

