Maui News

“Historic South Swell” dumps water on roadways, 18-24 foot surf expected

By Wendy Osher
 July 17, 2022, 5:54 AM HST
* Updated July 17, 6:00 AM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Flooding from south swell in Kīhei (7.16.22) PC: James Campbell-Gillies (left); and Ellie Erickson (right)

A historic south swell continues to produce dangerous breaking waves along the south shores into Monday.

On Saturday, the high surf, combined with tides, forced the closure of Maui’s South Kīhei Road between Uwapo and Leilani roads at around 6:28 p.m.

  • Water washes onto the road in Kīhei (7.16.22) PC: Mike Martinez via Maui Now Facebook
  • Water washes onto the road in Kīhei (7.16.22) PC: Ellie Erickson via Maui Now Facebook
  • Water washes onto the road in Kīhei (7.16.22) PC: James Campbell-Gillies via Maui Now Facebook
  • Flooding from south swell in Kīhei (7.16.22) PC: Justin Allen via Maui Now Facebook
  • Flooding from south swell in Kīhei (7.16.22) PC: Ellie Erickson via Maui Now Facebook
  • High water from south swell in Kīhei(7.16.22) PC: Gina Uriarte Jones via Maui Now Facebook

Residents reported ocean water was washing up onto the roadway near exposed shores along South Kīhei Road, as well as the Honoapiʻilani Highway and Front Street in West Maui. The conditions slowed traffic throughout the day.

At around the same time on Hawaiʻi Island, the Emergency Management Agency reported that Kohanaiki Beach Park, south of Kona International Airport was closed due to inundation from high surf around the time of the high tide. Water moved into locations where people were camping, forcing them to leave.

Also on Hawaiʻi Island, water from high surf during the afternoon high tide lifted and moved some vehicles in a parking lot at the Kona Surf and Racquet Club, according to NWS reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Weather Service reports that the “historic south swell” is coming out of the 170- to 190-degree direction. “A combination of large surf and regular predicted water levels could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide,” the NWS advises.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The warning calls for 18-24 foot surf today, subsiding to 15-20 feet on Monday along south facing shores.

According to the NWS warning, “significant beach run-up, flooding of beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell, especially near times of high tide.”

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Tropical Storm Darby Could Bring 2 4 Inches Of Rain To Windward Maui And Big Island 2Historic South Swell Dumps Water On Roadways 18 24 Foot Surf Expected 3Nine Graduate With The Maui Police Departments 92nd Recruit Class 4Brown Water Advisory Issued For South Facing Shores Of Maui 5Hurricane Darby Slowly Weakening More Rapid Weakening Expected Soon 6Kahului Airport And Maui School Improvement Funds Included In 163m In Cip Release