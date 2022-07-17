Maui News

Man found unresponsive in waters off Kahekili Highway

July 17, 2022, 4:56 AM HST
Nākālele point. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui police say a man found floating unresponsive in waters off of the Kahekili Highway near Nākālele on Saturday morning, has died.

The victim’s identity is currently unknown at this time. A preliminary investigation reveals no identifiable belongings have been located in the surrounding areas, and no missing person report has been filed. The man is described as possibly Hispanic or Asian, and in his 50s-60s, according to police.

The incident was reported at around 10:23 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, about 50 yards offshore of the Kahekili Highway at mile 38.

Once responders brought the man on shore, no life-saving measures were performed, as medic personnel declared the man to be deceased.

Crews responding to the scene included police, Engine 11, Lifeguard 3, Rescue 10, Medic 4, Jet Ski 11, and Air 1.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have classified the incident as a miscellaneous fatal accident.

Comments

