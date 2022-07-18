Maui News

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi dedicating affordable rental development for seniors

July 18, 2022, 2:52 PM HST
Kahului Lani blessing in 2020. Photo Credit: County of Maui / Alan Fukuyama photos

Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation will dedicate the second phase of its Kahului Lani senior affordable rental housing development on July 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kahului Lani in Kahului provides low-income seniors ages 55 years and older with an affordable permanent living option, with complimentary amenities.

The project at 65 School Street features 165 rental units and a 7,500-square-foot multipurpose facility with social services provided by Catholic Charities Hawai‘i. The rental units are available to seniors earning 60% or less than the Maui County median income.

The facility allows residents to “age in place.”

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i owns, develops and manages real estate properties with the intent to provide affordable housing for the elderly, special needs individuals and other socially or economically disadvantaged persons and families.

Comments

