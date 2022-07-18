Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association Executive Director Mel Boehl

Melody “Mel” Boehl is the new executive director for the nonprofit Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association, a national parks cooperating partner association.

Boehl has more than 30 years of leadership experience with a Bachelor of Science degree, Magna Cum Laude, in business administration from California Polytechnic State University.

She began her professional career with a Big Four public accounting firm, then moved into leadership roles with large nonprofits.

In 2015, Boehl and her husband moved to Hawai‘i in 2015 when Boehl joined the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association (HPPA) as its business director. HPPA has been a national parksʻ partner since 1933.

Boehl said the associationʻs work supports the national parks through sales at visitor center park stores and online efforts.

“I will work to increase our visibility so we can increase our support of the parks,” Boehl said. “We need to continue to uplift our park partners and communities; tell the stories of the national park sites; and promote Pacific Island culture.”