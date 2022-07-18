Maui News

Maui Ocean Safety officers responded to 50 active rescues during South Swell event

July 18, 2022, 11:29 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Fire Department’s Ocean Safety officers were kept busy as they responded to multiple rescues on Maui’s south and west shores over the weekend due to extremely large surf.

The department increased staffing at all south shore towers, and hours of operation were extended to 6:45 p.m. for both Saturday and Sunday. Department officials say normal staffing has resumed today, but if conditions warrant, hours of operation will remain extended.

In total, Maui Ocean Safety Officers responded to 50 active rescues and conducted over 7,500 preventative actions over the weekend. On Sunday, one victim required Medic transport to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The Maui Fire Department Ocean Safety Division would like to remind the general public that surf will remain dangerously high on south shores over the next couple days. Surf activities at these locations should be reserved only for highly experienced individuals. “If in doubt, don’t go out.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Historic South Swell Dumps Water On Roadways 18 24 Foot Surf Expected 2Maui County Officials Warn Of High Surf Along South Facing Shores 3Swell Delivers As Predicted 25 Foot Wave Face Reported Off Diamond Head 4Man Found Unresponsive In Waters Off Kahekili Highway 5Tropical Storm Darby Could Bring 2 4 Inches Of Rain To Windward Maui And Big Island 6Surfrider Foundations Blue Water Task Force Reports High Bacteria Levels At Five Maui Sites