The Maui Fire Department’s Ocean Safety officers were kept busy as they responded to multiple rescues on Maui’s south and west shores over the weekend due to extremely large surf.

The department increased staffing at all south shore towers, and hours of operation were extended to 6:45 p.m. for both Saturday and Sunday. Department officials say normal staffing has resumed today, but if conditions warrant, hours of operation will remain extended.

In total, Maui Ocean Safety Officers responded to 50 active rescues and conducted over 7,500 preventative actions over the weekend. On Sunday, one victim required Medic transport to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The Maui Fire Department Ocean Safety Division would like to remind the general public that surf will remain dangerously high on south shores over the next couple days. Surf activities at these locations should be reserved only for highly experienced individuals. “If in doubt, don’t go out.”