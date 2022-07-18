Maui News
Maui Police Department emergency preparedness training, July 18 on Molokaʻi
Members of the Maui Police Department will participate in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Molokaʻi High and Intermediate School campus, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Residents can expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.
