Members of the Maui Police Department will participate in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Molokaʻi High and Intermediate School campus, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Residents can expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.