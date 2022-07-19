Nākālele point. File photo by Wendy Osher.

A deceased man found floating in waters off of the Kahekili Highway near Nākālele on July 16 has been identified as Virgilio Seatriz Jr., 53, of Lahaina, according to Maui Police.

Seatriz was reported missing by his family on July 18. He was last seen on July 14 at his place of employment in Honokowai.

The preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing with no additional information available, Maui Police said in a news release. An autopsy was performed.

The incident was reported at about 10:23 a.m. on July 16. Seatriz was spotted about 50 yards offshore of the Kahekili Highway at mile 38.

Responders brought him to shore, where medic personnel declared him deceased.