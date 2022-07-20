Maui News

Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation gifts $40K to Maui United Way

July 20, 2022, 2:32 PM HST
Updated July 20, 12:20 PM
Maui United Way staff volunteering for Feed My Sheep at their Mokuhau Street location. (left to right: Makana Nunes, Sherry Yamashita, Nicholas Winfrey, Revelation Manini and Angela Stewart)

The Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation, on behalf of HEI, Hawaiian Electric and American Savings Bank, presented Maui United Way with a corporate contribution of $40,000 for the 2021-2022 Live United campaign.

Maui United Way’s Nicholas Winfrey said, “HEI’s family of companies once again rises to the needs of its community in ensuring that its critical needs will be met. HEI is truly an anchor institution continuing to find ways to provide a ‘hand up’ to those needing it most. ”

Each year, Maui United Way works to collect donations to support their 39 health and human service partner agencies. When donors give to Maui United Way they join thousands who care for our community. Maui United Way’s partner agencies provide services in critical community need areas including:

  • Meeting basic community needs, preventing and treating substance abuse
  • Nurturing and developing our keiki
  • Caring for our kupuna and our disabled
  • Strengthening our families
  • Promoting education and healthy living

To donate, please visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.

