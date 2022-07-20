Maui News

Kīhei Elementary School adds Mystery Science program from Discovery Education

July 20, 2022, 7:05 AM HST
* Updated July 19, 3:07 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Mystery Science, a program by Discovery Education, provides hands-on lessons that inspire students to love science.

Kīhei Elementary School has expanded its partnership with Discovery Education to include Mystery Science, an award-winning digital resource for kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers and students, for the upcoming school year.

Discovery Education is a worldwide organization that provides state-of-the-art digital platform support instruction to teachers and students. 

Kīhei Elementary School has worked with Discovery Education since 2015. The school’s educators currently use the organizationʻs K-12 platform and Science Techbook to support teaching and learning in all disciplines.

Mystery Science provides hands-on lessons that inspire students to love science. Each lesson begins by posing a question commonly asked by young students, followed by a series of brief videos and prompts to guide class discussion. The lesson concludes with an activity designed to bring learning to life. 

“In the post-COVID world, educators are more challenged than ever to create engaging learning experiences for all students,” Kīhei Elementary School Principal Tracy Lui said. “Discovery Education’s digital resources grab students’ attention, opening the door for our school’s educators to capitalize on our learners’ natural curiosity.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Discovery Education is providing Kīhei Elementary School teachers with interactive professional development sessions to learn best practices for integrating the new digital resources into instruction.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The schoolʻs teachers also have access to the Discovery Education Community, a global network of education professionals that foster valuable idea sharing and inspiration. 

For more information about Discovery Education, visit www.discoveryeducation.com.  

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Swell Delivers As Predicted 25 Foot Wave Face Reported Off Diamond Head 2Deceased Man Found Floating July 16 In Waters Off Of Kahekili Highway Has Been Identified 3Maui Council Votes To Stop 100 Affordable Hale Waipuʻilani Housing Project In Kihei 4Historic South Swell Dumps Water On Roadways 18 24 Foot Surf Expected 5Pedestrian Crossing Study Launched For New Kihei High School 6Maui Ocean Safety Officers Responded To 50 Active Rescues During South Swell Event