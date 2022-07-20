Mystery Science, a program by Discovery Education, provides hands-on lessons that inspire students to love science.

Kīhei Elementary School has expanded its partnership with Discovery Education to include Mystery Science, an award-winning digital resource for kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers and students, for the upcoming school year.

Discovery Education is a worldwide organization that provides state-of-the-art digital platform support instruction to teachers and students.

Kīhei Elementary School has worked with Discovery Education since 2015. The school’s educators currently use the organizationʻs K-12 platform and Science Techbook to support teaching and learning in all disciplines.

Mystery Science provides hands-on lessons that inspire students to love science. Each lesson begins by posing a question commonly asked by young students, followed by a series of brief videos and prompts to guide class discussion. The lesson concludes with an activity designed to bring learning to life.

“In the post-COVID world, educators are more challenged than ever to create engaging learning experiences for all students,” Kīhei Elementary School Principal Tracy Lui said. “Discovery Education’s digital resources grab students’ attention, opening the door for our school’s educators to capitalize on our learners’ natural curiosity.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Discovery Education is providing Kīhei Elementary School teachers with interactive professional development sessions to learn best practices for integrating the new digital resources into instruction.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The schoolʻs teachers also have access to the Discovery Education Community, a global network of education professionals that foster valuable idea sharing and inspiration.

For more information about Discovery Education, visit www.discoveryeducation.com.