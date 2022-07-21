PC: ClimbHI

The nonprofit ClimbHI is launching a new program called Hospitality for Me, which provides a full suite of hospitality resources for high schools statewide, making hospitality education and job readiness a standard offering for students.

This initiative aligns with the Hawai‘i Department of Education’s expansion from 6 to 13 Career Pathways, allowing Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation to shine as its own new pathway.

ClimbHI notes that while this is exciting, schools face budgetary and qualified teacher constraints, which limit pathway offerings to their students each year. Hospitality for Me opens communication between the industry and school leadership to remove common barriers to offering Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation.

ClimbHI President Julie Morikawa is partnering with businesses and organizations like Hawaiʻi Women in Lodging & Tourism to showcase the benefits of the industry and support school needs.

As the 2022-2023 academic year nears, ClimbHI is leading a session with industry leaders (MHLA, WIL, and Activities and Attractions Association) and school administrators, including the Baldwin, King Kekaulike, Maui High complex area superintendent and 85 principals and VPs today, July 21, 2022, at the Maui Beach Hotel Ballroom.