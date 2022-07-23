Maui News

Local retailer to make $100K mattress donation to Maui Fire Department

July 23, 2022, 5:21 PM HST
* Updated July 23, 3:29 PM
Kahului Fire Station. File image courtesy: County of Maui

BedMart will donate 80 new Tempur-Pedic brand mattresses valued at over $100,000 to the Maui County Fire Department’s firefighters in a special ceremony on Aug. 5.

Maui County Fire Chief, Bradford Ventura, and Deputy Fire Chief, Gavin Fujioka will be on-hand to accept the donation from BedMart’s president Steven Stone, and Elana Stone the company’s advertising spokesperson and Vice President of Marketing.

The mattresses are being made available through a joint venture between BedMart and Tempur Sealy International, the manufacturer of Tempur-Pedic mattresses. Matson Shipping provided transport from the mainland.

The Tempur-Pedic mattresses will be distributed to fire station locations throughout Maui County.

In a statement, BedMart president Steven Stone said, “This donation is simply our way of saying thank you to the first responders who help keep our community safe. Supporting our firefighters to get better rest and sleep is a good way to show our appreciation”

