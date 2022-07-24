Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 24, 2022

July 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-2
1-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-3
2-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:26 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 08:49 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:05 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:01 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain small today, followed by a small bump tonight through Tuesday as a small south swell moves through. A larger, long-lived south swell will arrive Wednesday night, and may push south shore surf near or above High Surf Advisory levels Friday through next weekend. 


East shore surf will remain below average during the next 7 days. North shore surf will remain nearly flat through next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


NORTH SHORE

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




