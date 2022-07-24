Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-2 1-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-3 2-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:26 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 08:49 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:05 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:01 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:54 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain small today, followed by a small bump tonight through Tuesday as a small south swell moves through. A larger, long-lived south swell will arrive Wednesday night, and may push south shore surf near or above High Surf Advisory levels Friday through next weekend.

East shore surf will remain below average during the next 7 days. North shore surf will remain nearly flat through next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.