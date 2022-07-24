Maui Surf Forecast for July 24, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-3
|2-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain small today, followed by a small bump tonight through Tuesday as a small south swell moves through. A larger, long-lived south swell will arrive Wednesday night, and may push south shore surf near or above High Surf Advisory levels Friday through next weekend.
East shore surf will remain below average during the next 7 days. North shore surf will remain nearly flat through next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com