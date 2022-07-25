





















Local science toy makers Ayla Grady and Robert Whalen of 4 Kids Quick Science, have spent the last five years making fun science experiments and toys for kids on Maui.

On the morning of Saturday, July 16, they found that the trailer they use to bring their three animatronic dinosaurs to parties and events around the island had been stolen.

There is an open case with the Maui Police Department (case # 22022349), and owners are asking for community support in trying to find the stolen trailer.

Grady and Whalen could often be seen riding their dinosaur attractions on South Kīhei Road or driving them around to local parties and events. They have also been used at events like the Maui Fair, Kīhei 4th Friday, Maui Sunday Market, and Maui Mompreneur events.

With a busy summer of events behind them owners are now looking at a schedule of parties and events they don’t have the ability to attend without the trailer. Owners say the piece of equipment is key to their company operations.

They have started a Go Fund Me page to try and buy a new trailer that will safely fit all of their dinosaurs. According to the page, trailers of comparable size on island run between $2,100 and $2,400, before modifications.

Donations are also being accepted through PayPal by emailing [email protected] or Venmo @AylaFae.