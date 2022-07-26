Maui News

Maui police investigate “suspicious” incident; seek info on dive gear found

July 26, 2022, 1:12 PM HST
* Updated July 26, 1:19 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police are seeking the public’s help with information on the owner of dive gear found near the Scenic “Pali” Lookout on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui.

At around 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Kīhei Patrol officers responded to the parking lot at the location regarding a “suspicious type case.”

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals diving gear was found on the rocky point northwest of the parking lot of the scenic lookout. The gear was found intact with no identifying marks of identification or indication of damages.

Police, Fire, Jet Ski 6, Air One, and Coast Guard personnel conducted an area search for several hours with negative results in locating the owner. Checks for parked vehicles in the area were also met with negative results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-023212.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Mainstay Restaurant Tiffanys Gets New Start With Chef Sheldon Simeon Wife Janice 2Husband Of Woman Hurt By Monk Seal Says She Was In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time 3Maui Golfer Is Mercedes Hole In One Winner At Hale Makua Golf Tournament 4Fraud Public Corruption Charges Filed In Case Involving Affordable Housing On Hawaiʻi Island 5Owners Of Animatronic Dinosaurs On Maui Seek Help To Recover Costs Of Stolen Trailer 6Maui Crews Respond To Piʻihana Fire