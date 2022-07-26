PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police are seeking the public’s help with information on the owner of dive gear found near the Scenic “Pali” Lookout on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui.

At around 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Kīhei Patrol officers responded to the parking lot at the location regarding a “suspicious type case.”

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals diving gear was found on the rocky point northwest of the parking lot of the scenic lookout. The gear was found intact with no identifying marks of identification or indication of damages.

Police, Fire, Jet Ski 6, Air One, and Coast Guard personnel conducted an area search for several hours with negative results in locating the owner. Checks for parked vehicles in the area were also met with negative results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-023212.