Crime Statistics

Suspect apprehended in weekend break-in at Hi-Tech Surf Sports in Kīhei

By Wendy Osher
 July 26, 2022, 4:43 PM HST
* Updated July 26, 4:54 PM
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • PC: courtesy
  • PC: courtesy
  • PC: courtesy
  • PC: courtesy
  • PC: courtesy
  • PC: courtesy

Maui police apprehended a suspect during an early morning burglary of the Hi-Tech Surf Sports store in Kīhei over the weekend.

Store owners say the shop, located at 2021 South Kīhei Road, was broken into at around 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Police responded to an alarm report and a report of a vehicle observed backed up to the rear door of the business.

“The suspect broke the glass on the right door to gain entry,” said owner Kim Ball in an email communication with Maui Now.

Thomas Jacob Smith. PC: Maui Police Department

According to Ball, the left door still had plywood on it from a break-in on June 22. Both of the doors were recently replaced because of the infamous “drive-through” incident on Aug. 11, 2021.

Ball said the suspect stole all the skateboards on the rack, along with skateboard accessories and loaded them in the trunk of a stolen Mustang.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the retailer, the suspect went back in and broke the glass on Maui Jim Sunglass case and Nixon Watch case, and loaded the sunglasses and watches into a trash can. “He cleaned out the cases,” Ball reported.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upon arrival, officers observed a 2019 Silver Ford Mustang convertible parked and left with the engine running within the parking lot. The glass door was smashed open and upon making checks located a male, later identified as 24-year-old Thomas Jacob Smith of Kīhei, within the business holding numerous items.

Police say Smith actively resisted the officers’ attempts to place him under arrest by running throughout the business until he was subdued by officers and placed under arrest.

While attempting to place Smith into the police vehicle, police say Smith broke free and began running westbound on Auhana Road before officers subsequently tased the man and placed him back into police custody.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Medic personnel treated Smith on scene, and Kīhei Patrol Officers transported him to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment.  He was later transported to the Wailuku Police Station.

Throughout the investigation, it was revealed the 2019 Mustang used in the July 24, 2022 burglary was reported stolen earlier that morning at approximately 12:15 a.m. from a condominium located at 2387 South Kīhei Road.

The police investigation reveals that on Saturday, July 23, 2022, between 9:15 p.m. and 11:40 p.m., an unknown individual(s) entered the unoccupied condominium unit and removed numerous personal items, the Mustang keys, and the Mustang involved in the burglary.

Smith was arrested and charged with: one (1) count of Burglary in the Second Degree, one (1) count of Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree, one (1) count of Escape in the Second Degree, and one (1) count of Resisting Arrest for the July 24, 2022 incident.  Smith remains in police custody; bail is set at $17,000.

Ball said the incident is noteworthy because after 40 years in business, this was the first time a suspect was apprehended during a burglary at his store.

The investigation is ongoing.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Mainstay Restaurant Tiffanys Gets New Start With Chef Sheldon Simeon Wife Janice 2Husband Of Woman Hurt By Monk Seal Says She Was In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time 3Fraud Public Corruption Charges Filed In Case Involving Affordable Housing On Hawaiʻi Island 4Maui Golfer Is Mercedes Hole In One Winner At Hale Makua Golf Tournament 5Maui Police Investigate Suspicious Incident Seek Info On Dive Gear Found 6Owners Of Animatronic Dinosaurs On Maui Seek Help To Recover Costs Of Stolen Trailer