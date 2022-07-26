





















Maui police apprehended a suspect during an early morning burglary of the Hi-Tech Surf Sports store in Kīhei over the weekend.

Store owners say the shop, located at 2021 South Kīhei Road, was broken into at around 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Police responded to an alarm report and a report of a vehicle observed backed up to the rear door of the business.

“The suspect broke the glass on the right door to gain entry,” said owner Kim Ball in an email communication with Maui Now.

Thomas Jacob Smith. PC: Maui Police Department

According to Ball, the left door still had plywood on it from a break-in on June 22. Both of the doors were recently replaced because of the infamous “drive-through” incident on Aug. 11, 2021.

Ball said the suspect stole all the skateboards on the rack, along with skateboard accessories and loaded them in the trunk of a stolen Mustang.

According to the retailer, the suspect went back in and broke the glass on Maui Jim Sunglass case and Nixon Watch case, and loaded the sunglasses and watches into a trash can. “He cleaned out the cases,” Ball reported.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 2019 Silver Ford Mustang convertible parked and left with the engine running within the parking lot. The glass door was smashed open and upon making checks located a male, later identified as 24-year-old Thomas Jacob Smith of Kīhei, within the business holding numerous items.

Police say Smith actively resisted the officers’ attempts to place him under arrest by running throughout the business until he was subdued by officers and placed under arrest.

While attempting to place Smith into the police vehicle, police say Smith broke free and began running westbound on Auhana Road before officers subsequently tased the man and placed him back into police custody.

Medic personnel treated Smith on scene, and Kīhei Patrol Officers transported him to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment. He was later transported to the Wailuku Police Station.

Throughout the investigation, it was revealed the 2019 Mustang used in the July 24, 2022 burglary was reported stolen earlier that morning at approximately 12:15 a.m. from a condominium located at 2387 South Kīhei Road.

The police investigation reveals that on Saturday, July 23, 2022, between 9:15 p.m. and 11:40 p.m., an unknown individual(s) entered the unoccupied condominium unit and removed numerous personal items, the Mustang keys, and the Mustang involved in the burglary.

Smith was arrested and charged with: one (1) count of Burglary in the Second Degree, one (1) count of Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree, one (1) count of Escape in the Second Degree, and one (1) count of Resisting Arrest for the July 24, 2022 incident. Smith remains in police custody; bail is set at $17,000.

Ball said the incident is noteworthy because after 40 years in business, this was the first time a suspect was apprehended during a burglary at his store.

The investigation is ongoing.