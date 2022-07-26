Ed Nishioka

The Aloha Council of the Boy Scouts of America has hired Ed Nishioka as its new Director of Development.

He will lead the strategy and management of fundraising, business development, events and marketing for the premier youth leadership organization in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific.

Nishioka previously was the Director of Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation since its inception in 2016.

In his new role, Nishioka will help grow the fundraising efforts of Hawaiʻi’s only local Boy Scouts council through annual giving, fundraising events, donor relations, corporate partnerships and major gifts. He also will develop scalable approaches to the Aloha Council’s current marketing efforts.

Nishioka’s leadership enables the Aloha Council to transcend into a new phase of development and marketing that will enable its 5,000 scouts and 2,000 trained volunteers to continue elevating Hawaiʻi’s scouting program.

“His wealth of knowledge and passion for youth development is a welcome addition to our ‘ohana,” said Jesse Lopez, Scout Executive of the Aloha Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Nishioka said: “Having been a Cub Scout to now being able to help scouting is a full circle for me. The Boy Scouts are an organization that combines my passion for helping young kids and raising money to help underserved communities.”

Nishioka previously owned a business consulting company and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Straub Medical Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaiʻi, Southern Oregon University, and Kidz for a Cause. Nishioka is a previous Pacific Century Fellow, a Pacific Business News 40 under Forty honoree, and once named the Hawaiʻi Jaycees Young Person of the Year.