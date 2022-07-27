The County of Maui’s mass notification system is transitioning to a new service provider, and is urging residents to sign up for the new system.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency’s new provider, CivicPlus, Inc. is offering their CivicReady Emergency Communication Solution.

The new system provides automated alerts directly from the National Weather Service, in over 60 different languages to be selected by the user. The new system also offers the myAlerts app that provides alerts and notifications for areas where users are located. The County of Maui’s Emergency Alert System has been renamed “MEMA Alerts.”

“Alerts and notifications are critical for individuals to determine the kinds of actions required during emergencies,” said Herman Andaya, MEMA administrator. “MEMA Alerts will continue to provide emergency alerts and notifications, in various forms including text message, email, voicemail, mobile and landline phone calls.”

Current subscriber contact information has already been transferred over to the new system, however, subscribers are encouraged to log in, confirm their account and make sure that their contact information is correct.

“There should be no interruption to the public’s ability to receive MEMA Alerts during this transition,” said Paul Coe, Plans & Operations Officer at MEMA. “Existing users of the old system should deactivate their account with Everbridge in order to prevent duplicative alerts and notifications.” The old system will be discontinued on Aug. 1, 2022 and alerts and notifications from that system will cease at that time. The new MEMA Alerts system is operational and users will be receiving notifications through the system.

For more information or to register to receive MEMA Alerts, visit mauicounty.gov/emergency.