Lahaina Honolua Seniors dancing hula at MEO’s Annual Kūpuna Aloha Luncheon. File photo from 47th event.

Maui Economic Opportunity hosts its 50th Kūpuna Aloha Luncheon on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Wallea in South Maui.

The event is a chance for kūpuna to meet the candidates. It started off at the Kalama Park Pavilions 50 years ago and has grown into a key campaign stop for federal, state and Maui County candidates.

Candidates will set up tables with campaign goodies and get a chance to meet with kūpuna who will file through.

More than 350 kupuna and 44 candidates and their staff are expected.

Top Democratic candidates for governor, including Josh Green, Vicky Cayetano, Kai Kahele; Maui County mayor, Michael Victorino, Richard Bissen, Kelly King and Mike Molina, will have tables in the ballroom. Other notable candidates include Jill Tokuda, Sylvia Luke, Sherry Menor-McNamara, Lynn DeCoite, and Walter Ritte.

Gov. David Ige will be attending as well as offering a few remarks.

MEO buses the kūpuna in from as far as Hāna, Kula and West Maui.

*Note: Attendance to the event is closed.