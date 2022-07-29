Maui Arts & Entertainment

Open House event for the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art this Saturday

July 29, 2022, 4:52 AM HST
* Updated July 29, 6:33 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • PC: courtesy Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art
  • Lei Hulu. PC: courtesy Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art
  • PC: courtesy Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art
  • PC: courtesy Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art
  • Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art project. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

A free open house event for the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, July 30, on the Great Lawn of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Campus in Kahului.

Attendees can review community recommendations made to date, and share new ideas. This free event will offer hula, music and art. Food trucks will be on site to offer dinner and pūpū options for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets for seating.

The US Senate Appropriations Committee recently included a federal earmark of $11 million for the project. The earmark is one of the largest for the State of Hawaiʻi.

Dedicated to the study, practice, celebration of hula and various ‘ōiwi arts, the center will be the first of its kind and the largest investment by a county or the state to establish a permanent place for hula and its associated arts.

The open house event is free, and will feature the following Hālau and hana noʻeau:

  • Hālau Hula ʻo Ka Malama Mahilani
  • Hālu O Ka Hanu Lehua
  • Hui No Ke Ola Pono
  • Kekai Robinson, Aunty Niolopa Kahanu-Raiser, and Uncle Bill Garcia (multi-generational Native Hawaiian artisans who continue fiber and feather art traditions)
  • Maui Nui Botanical Gardens
  • Lisa Schattenburg-Raymond & Lei Ishikawa
  • Kalapana Kollers
  • Makakū Designs

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kahului Airport Sees Some Of Its Longest Lines Maui Residents Wonder If Relief Is In Sight 2County State Agreement Opens Door For More Public Parking At Popular Keawakapu Beach 3Maui Police Seek Information Related To Pukalani Hit And Run Crash 4Kuihelani Solar Facility To Break Ground As Largest Solar Battery Project In State 5Kaiaulu O Haleleʻa Kihei Affordable Housing Application And Lottery 6Miss Maui Nui Pageant Grows Preliminary Event Is Aug 27