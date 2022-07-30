PC: Forrest Treadwell

(Update: 8:10 p.m. 7.30.22)

The Pāʻia brush fire is now considered 90% contained, and has burned an estimated 370 acres according to GPS mapping of the burn area conducted by the Maui Fire Department. Crews will remain on scene throughout the night to further secure the perimeter of this fire. Department officials now say the initial estimate on acreage reported earlier (30 acres) was inaccurate.

PC: Ashley Solberg PC: Ashley Solberg PC: Nicole Heard PC: Peter Graves PC: Lyndra Okamoto PC: Robert Medina PC: Michael De Simone

PREVIOUS POSTS:

(UPDATE 5:45 p.m., July 30, 2022)

An estimated 30 acres of brush has burned in a wildfire that started at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 off of Hāna Highway.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire was burning an area of brush mauka of Lower Pāʻia Beach Park (Baby Park). The brush fire is ongoing and was 0% contained at last report.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On scene, there are 5 engines, 3 tankers, MFD emergency callback personnel (including a specialized wildland firefighting unit), Air 1, and Air 2. Assistance from MFD partners includes a State DOT ARFF crew, Mahi Pono water tankers and heavy machinery.

Crews arrived on scene to find a working brush fire moving rapidly with steady winds. Limited access in the involved area made initial firefighting efforts challenging.

Current conditions include steady tradewinds 10-20 mph. No structures are threatened at this time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

View from Skill Village. PC: Desiree Baker