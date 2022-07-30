Maui News

Pāʻia fire burns 370 acres, now 90% contained

July 30, 2022, 6:22 PM HST
* Updated July 30, 9:34 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Forrest Treadwell

(Update: 8:10 p.m. 7.30.22)

The Pāʻia brush fire is now considered 90% contained, and has burned an estimated 370 acres according to GPS mapping of the burn area conducted by the Maui Fire Department.  Crews will remain on scene throughout the night to further secure the perimeter of this fire.  Department officials now say the initial estimate on acreage reported earlier (30 acres) was inaccurate. 

PC: Ashley Solberg
PC: Ashley Solberg
PC: Nicole Heard
PC: Peter Graves
PC: Lyndra Okamoto
PC: Robert Medina
PC: Michael De Simone

PREVIOUS POSTS:

(UPDATE 5:45 p.m., July 30, 2022)

An estimated 30 acres of brush has burned in a wildfire that started at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 off of Hāna Highway.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire was burning an area of brush mauka of Lower Pāʻia Beach Park (Baby Park).  The brush fire is ongoing and was 0% contained at last report. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On scene, there are 5 engines, 3 tankers, MFD emergency callback personnel (including a specialized wildland firefighting unit), Air 1, and Air 2. Assistance from MFD partners includes a State DOT ARFF crew, Mahi Pono water tankers and heavy machinery.

Crews arrived on scene to find a working brush fire moving rapidly with steady winds. Limited access in the involved area made initial firefighting efforts challenging.

Current conditions include steady tradewinds 10-20 mph. No structures are threatened at this time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

View from Skill Village. PC: Desiree Baker
Pāʻia brush fire (7.30.22) PC: Melanie Werner
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Two Tropical Storms Form In Pacific Make Slow Trek To The West 2State Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant 3Kahului Airport Sees Some Of Its Longest Lines Maui Residents Wonder If Relief Is In Sight 4Paia Fire Burns 30 Acres Forces Area Road Closures 5Maui County Visitors Reach Highest Monthly Count Since Pandemic New Data Shows 6Maui County Mayoral Candidates Blast Budget Discuss Other Hot Topics In Debate