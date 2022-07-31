Maui Business

Maui baker wins 3 months of free rent space at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

July 31, 2022, 3:10 PM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Genesis Lampitoc, 9, and her mother Natasha of Kahului check out the Happie Happie Joie Joie products during the Start with a Cart contest. Photo Courtesy: Queen Ka’ahumanu Center
  • Vienna Phillips of the Maui Slime Co. participated in the Start with a Cart contest. Photo Courtesy: Queen Ka’ahumanu Center
  • Keith DeVey, owner of Maui Glass Shapers, displayed his handiwork at the Start with a Cart contest. Photo Courtesy: Queen Ka’ahumanu Center
  • The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center hosted its 2nd annual Start with a Cart contest, which gave three months of free rent space to the winner. Photo Courtesy; QKC

Four Hawai‘i-made brands – Happie Happie Joie Joie, Maui Glass Shapers, Edana Joy Crochet and Maui Slime Co. – set up in center stage at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday to vie for free rent space for three months during the 2nd annual Start with a Cart contest.

The winner was Happie Happie Joie Joie’s Jocelyn Kanaele, a baker from Hali‘imaile General Store. She won with the most votes from the public and the highest scores from a judging panel.

Happie Happie Joie Joie is a company that makes hand-crafted baked goods.

“This contest allows our shoppers a voice in the products they want to see and truly epitomizes QKC’s core values of community, culture and commerce,” said Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. 

Mise Kimono, a Japanese-inspired fashion company, won the inaugural Start with a Cart last year. The company opened their cart in Fall 2021, and moved into a brick-and-mortar location next to Jeans Warehouse Kids in March 2022. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s amazing to see the amount of local small businesses that are thriving here, and are interested in opening at QKC,” said Shannon Loo, founder of Mise Kimono, and a panel judge for this year’s contest “People are coming back out, people are shopping, families are gathering. It’s a wonderful feeling to be a part of mall that’s guiding it towards the local community.”  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The contest is sponsored by the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development and the HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1State Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant 2Paia Fire Burns 30 Acres Forces Area Road Closures 3Fueled By Strong Winds Paʻia Brush Fire Chars 30 Acres Shuts Main Roads Into North Shore 4Motorcyclist Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Crash On Piʻilani Highway 5Two Tropical Storms Form In Pacific Make Slow Trek To The West 6Maui County Mayoral Candidates Blast Budget Discuss Other Hot Topics In Debate