Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2022

July 31, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-3
2-3
2-3
2-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:28 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:11 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:05 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:00 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A pair of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average through Tuesday. Only small background south swells are then expected Wednesday through next weekend, keeping surf well below normal along south facing shores. 


Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands. The trade wind swell will lower Wednesday and remain well below normal through next weekend. Distant tropical activity in the eastern Pacific may send a small, long-period east swell through the islands Wednesday through Friday, giving a slight boost to east shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1State Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant  2Paia Fire Burns 30 Acres Forces Area Road Closures  3Fueled By Strong Winds Paʻia Brush Fire Chars 30 Acres Shuts Main Roads Into North Shore  4Two Tropical Storms Form In Pacific Make Slow Trek To The West  5Maui County Mayoral Candidates Blast Budget Discuss Other Hot Topics In Debate  6Motorcyclist Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Crash On Piʻilani Highway