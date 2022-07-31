Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-3 2-3 2-3 2-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:28 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:11 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:05 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:00 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A pair of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average through Tuesday. Only small background south swells are then expected Wednesday through next weekend, keeping surf well below normal along south facing shores.

Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands. The trade wind swell will lower Wednesday and remain well below normal through next weekend. Distant tropical activity in the eastern Pacific may send a small, long-period east swell through the islands Wednesday through Friday, giving a slight boost to east shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.