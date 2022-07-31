Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A pair of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average through Tuesday. Only small background south swells are then expected Wednesday through next weekend, keeping surf well below normal along south facing shores.
Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands. The trade wind swell will lower Wednesday and remain well below normal through next weekend. Distant tropical activity in the eastern Pacific may send a small, long-period east swell through the islands Wednesday through Friday, giving a slight boost to east shore surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com