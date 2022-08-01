Natalie Sagon. Photo Courtesy Malama Maui Nui.

Mālama Maui Nui announced a new Director, Natalie Sagon to the organization’s board.

With a passion for helping others and a business instinct, Sagon hopes to transform those challenges into identifiable solutions.

“Natalie’s longstanding commitment to our Maui Nui community and strong background in Human Resources will be a tremendous asset to our mission. We are excited to have her share her time, talent and knowledge with us,” said Mālama Maui Nui Board Chair, Jeeyun Lee.

In her free time, Sagon enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and extended ʻohana. Her hobbies include paddle boarding, camping, traveling, and cooking.

Mālama Maui Nui’s Board of Directors is a policy-making entity comprised of volunteers that meet regularly to guide the organization’s work. Board approval is required for key MMN programs and projects supporting the Maui Nui community.

Sagon is slated to join MMN’s upcoming Board of Directors meeting, scheduled in August.

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate, inspire and empower residents and visitors alike to nurture the environment in support of Maui Nui’s ecosystems, economy, quality of life and unique Hawaiian culture.