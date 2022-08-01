Maui News

Maui Girls Soccer Club won Under 11 championship in Oregon

August 1, 2022, 11:03 AM HST
* Updated August 1, 12:27 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Girls 2012 soccer team celebrates after winning the Oswego Nike Cup’s U11 Silver Division championship. Photo Courtesy: Maui Girls Soccer Club

The Maui Girls Soccer Club competed in the Oswego Nike Cup in July, with its 2012 team winning the Girls U11 Silver Division Championship by defeating Pacific FC Fuego 3-1 to go 4-0-0 for the tournament.

The title was part of a successful trip to Oregon for the club.

The 2012 team, a group of 8- to 10-year-olds, also placed third in the Adidas Beaverton Cup’s Girls U11 Gold/Silver Division, with one win, 3 draws and no losses.

The team members: Ciara Abbey-Boteilho, Mandi Caires, Kapua Calderon, Zoe
Felicilda, Jaslin Foster-Yagi, Cobie Ito, Sianna Kramer, Kendall Mike, Kiliwehi Noa, Anela
Primo, Albany Shedd, Taylor Shipp, and Rylee Souza-Kailiehu.

The Maui Girls 2010 team finished second in the Girls U13 Silver Division of the Oswego Nike Cup and was third in the same division of the Adidas Beaverton Cup.

The Maui Girls 2010 soccer team show off their second-place medals in the U13 Silver Division of the Oswego Nike Cup in Oregon. Photo Courtesy: Maui Girls Soccer Club
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The team members: Kaydence Casil, Mahealani Hatchie, Mahina Hatchie, Meali‘i Hatchie, Sage Kramer, Hinatea Kodani, Kenna Ito, Mitzy Montalvo, Lo‘eau Noa, Ka‘ena Rodrigues, Shailee-Faith Saraos, Jahsolyn Schaffer, Masina Ulu, and Kendyll Yamada.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Girls teams were accompanied in Oregon by their coaches and administrators: Chazz Ka‘aihue, Jamie Ka‘aihue, Jesse Olaitimin, Scott Wong and Mike Ito.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Volcano Watch Hualalais Wahapele Eruption Cone Building Explosive Phreatic Activity And Lava Flows 2Motorcyclist Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Crash On Piʻilani Highway 3State Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant 4Wailuku Man Riding A Motorcycle Dies In Collision With Moped On Kahekili Highway 5Fueled By Strong Winds Paʻia Brush Fire Chars 30 Acres Shuts Main Roads Into North Shore 6Paia Fire Burns 30 Acres Forces Area Road Closures