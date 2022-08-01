The Maui Girls 2012 soccer team celebrates after winning the Oswego Nike Cup’s U11 Silver Division championship. Photo Courtesy: Maui Girls Soccer Club

The Maui Girls Soccer Club competed in the Oswego Nike Cup in July, with its 2012 team winning the Girls U11 Silver Division Championship by defeating Pacific FC Fuego 3-1 to go 4-0-0 for the tournament.

The title was part of a successful trip to Oregon for the club.

The 2012 team, a group of 8- to 10-year-olds, also placed third in the Adidas Beaverton Cup’s Girls U11 Gold/Silver Division, with one win, 3 draws and no losses.

The team members: Ciara Abbey-Boteilho, Mandi Caires, Kapua Calderon, Zoe

Felicilda, Jaslin Foster-Yagi, Cobie Ito, Sianna Kramer, Kendall Mike, Kiliwehi Noa, Anela

Primo, Albany Shedd, Taylor Shipp, and Rylee Souza-Kailiehu.

The Maui Girls 2010 team finished second in the Girls U13 Silver Division of the Oswego Nike Cup and was third in the same division of the Adidas Beaverton Cup.

The Maui Girls 2010 soccer team show off their second-place medals in the U13 Silver Division of the Oswego Nike Cup in Oregon. Photo Courtesy: Maui Girls Soccer Club

The team members: Kaydence Casil, Mahealani Hatchie, Mahina Hatchie, Meali‘i Hatchie, Sage Kramer, Hinatea Kodani, Kenna Ito, Mitzy Montalvo, Lo‘eau Noa, Ka‘ena Rodrigues, Shailee-Faith Saraos, Jahsolyn Schaffer, Masina Ulu, and Kendyll Yamada.

The Maui Girls teams were accompanied in Oregon by their coaches and administrators: Chazz Ka‘aihue, Jamie Ka‘aihue, Jesse Olaitimin, Scott Wong and Mike Ito.