Maui News

Annalisa M. Bernard appointed to fill judicial position in Maui’s Second Circuit Court

August 4, 2022, 3:14 PM HST
Hoapili Hale. PC: Wendy Osher

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald today appointed Annalisa M. Bernard to fill a judicial position in the District Court of the Second Circuit in Maui County.

Bernard has been employed at Wong Leong Cuccia since 2021. Prior to that she worked as a Maui Deputy Prosecuting Attorney from 2015 to 2021 and a Deputy Public Defender from 2005 to 2015.

She served as a law clerk for Judge Michael Town (ret.) and Judge Derrick Chan (ret.) from 2004 to 2005.

Bernard has been an active member of the Maui County Bar Association and the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association. She has also served her community as a Friends of the Children’s Justice Center board member and PTSO board member at Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus.

Bernard graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2005.

The Chief Justice made his appointment from the nomination list presented to him by the Judicial Selection Commission on July 6, 2022. Bernard’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

