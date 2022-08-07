Malia Draper (left); and Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta (right). PC: courtesy HIDOE

Waiheʻe Elementaryʻs curriculum coordinator, Malia Draper, and Lahainaluna math teacher Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, are among the list of 15 educators across the state selected as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education made the announcement on Friday.

“We are proud to recognize these outstanding teachers who have demonstrated some of the highest levels of dedication and passion for their students,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “As our Hawaii public school system continues to focus on prioritizing and accelerating student learning, we are grateful to have outstanding teachers in the classroom to help lead the way.”

The honored finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Makena Ale : Castle-Kahuku complex, Kahuku Elementary, Kindergarten

: Castle-Kahuku complex, Kahuku Elementary, Kindergarten Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta : Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lānaʻi-Molokaʻi complex, Lahainaluna High, Math

: Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lānaʻi-Molokaʻi complex, Lahainaluna High, Math Chayanee Brooks : Ka‘ū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa complex, Kaʻu High & Pahala Elementary, English

: Ka‘ū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa complex, Kaʻu High & Pahala Elementary, English Malia Draper : Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui complex, Waiheʻe Elementary, Curriculum Coordinator

: Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui complex, Waiheʻe Elementary, Curriculum Coordinator Shelby Ann Erdmann : Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea complex, Waimea High, English and Special Education

: Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea complex, Waimea High, English and Special Education Jared Haiola : Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua complex, Haleiwa Elementary, Special Education and STEM

: Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua complex, Haleiwa Elementary, Special Education and STEM Michael Ida : Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani complex, Kalani High, Math and Computer Science

: Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani complex, Kalani High, Math and Computer Science Nuikala Koerte : Nānākuli-Waiʻanae complex, Waianae Elementary, Kindergarten

: Nānākuli-Waiʻanae complex, Waianae Elementary, Kindergarten Cerina Livaudais : Public Charter Schools, Dreamhouse Ewa Beach, Science and Computer Science

: Public Charter Schools, Dreamhouse Ewa Beach, Science and Computer Science Leeann Manuel : Campbell-Kapolei complex, Ewa Makai Middle, Curriculum Coordinator

: Campbell-Kapolei complex, Ewa Makai Middle, Curriculum Coordinator Keevan Matsumoto : Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt complex, Kaimuki High, Special Education Student Services Coordinator

: Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt complex, Kaimuki High, Special Education Student Services Coordinator Joel Matsunaga : Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena complex, Health and Physical Education Resource Teacher

: Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena complex, Health and Physical Education Resource Teacher Daphne Okunaga : Pearl City-Waipahu complex, Pearl City High, Math and Business

: Pearl City-Waipahu complex, Pearl City High, Math and Business Kristi Taise : Hilo-Waiākea complex, Resource Teacher

: Hilo-Waiākea complex, Resource Teacher Deanne Takeno : Kailua-Kalāheo complex, Maunawili Elementary, Academic Coach

: Kailua-Kalāheo complex, Maunawili Elementary, Academic Coach Cherie Teraoka: ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford complex, Aliamanu Middle, Curriculum Coordinator

In October, one teacher will be announced as the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year and will go on to represent Hawaiʻi in the National Teacher of the Year program. The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 13,000 HIDOE educators.