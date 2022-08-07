Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Inc., a shelter for homeless individuals on Maui, received another substantial donation from Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust to assist with their mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness on Maui. The monies will be used to cover increased costs for food and supplies at the shelters during these difficult inflationary times.

Ka Hale A Ke Ola – Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

“Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Inc. would like to offer a huge mahalo to the Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust for this generous donation to help the shelter participants as they go through the program to find permanent housing. KORCT focuses on high reach and high impact donations for the citizens of Maui. They are dedicated to civic and social welfare purposes and work cohesively with the community.” said Monique Ibarra, Executive Director

With the support of partners such as Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust, KHAKO is developing a business plan for a “Food Services Training Program” to increase skilled labor jobs for the hospitality industry.

In 2020, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers sheltered 863 residents in two facilities, serving 46,876 meals and helping 294 individuals to become permanently housed. File photo: courtesy Ka Hale A Ke Ola

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers has been serving the homeless community in Maui County since 1986. Ka Hale A Ke Ola’s Wailuku and Lahaina locations provide safe and secure emergency shelter with nutritional meals served onsite and housing programs that assist as many as 1,500 individuals on Maui each year. Additionally, Ka Hale A Ke Ola coordinates housing focused range of programs and services aimed at empowering individuals and families to become responsible, self-sufficient, and contributing members of the community. All case management services are geared to obtaining and maintaining permanent housing.

The number of people helped by KHAKO in 2021 is as follows:

Shelter: 781 individuals

(numbers lower than 2020 due to decreasing capacity for COVID mitigation)

Meals: 37,889 served

Families placed into Permanent Housing: 107

Kaanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust’s mission is to honor the people and spirit of Maui by meaningfully amplifying our voice through the Kāʻanapali​ Ocean Resort Foundation and Kāʻanapali​ Ocean Resort Charitable Trust, funded by contributions of property owners at the resort.

The mission of the charitable trust is to communicate and demonstrate hoʻokipa (hospitality, especially to strangers) and mālama (to care for, serve, honor, protect) for the Maui ʻohana (family) by physically and financially supporting local community needs. By embracing lōkahi (unity, unanimity of agreement) and hoʻohanohano (honoring the dignity of others), KOCT hopes to enhance the kalāhikiola (optimism, hope, promise) of Maui and its people.