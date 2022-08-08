Maui News

Mayor announces $25M federal grant for Waiʻale Road extension

August 8, 2022, 6:05 PM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

An aerial photo shows the area for the planned extension of Waiʻale Road. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Mayor Michael Victorino announced today the County of Maui will be awarded $25 million for the Waiʻale Road extension through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program.

Senator Brian Schatz shared the news with the mayor immediately after US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg notified the senator of the grant approval.

“Upgrading infrastructure to expedite affordable housing construction for our residents is one of my top priorities,” said Mayor Victorino in a county issued press release. “This multimillion-dollar investment in Maui County will improve road safety and alleviate traffic, but more importantly, it will green light construction of 1,666 Central Maui units that residents can afford to rent or purchase. I want to thank Senator Schatz for advocating on our behalf for this crucial RAISE grant.”

Mayor Michael Victorino meets last month with US Sen. Brian Schatz and Ed Sniffen, deputy director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

According to the US Department of Transportation, RAISE grant projects are merit-based and evaluated by statutory criteria such as safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, state of good repair, partnerships and innovation.

“I want to acknowledge the partners who helped make our RAISE grant application a success,” said Jordan Molina, Department of Public Works Director. “Mahalo to the State DOT and Hawaii Community Foundation for helping us to submit a very competitive application. Thanks to Waikapu Country Town for its willingness to modify its affordable housing plans to strengthen our case, and to the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization for identifying the Waiale Road extension as a priority project in its Transportation Improvement Plan. Special thanks to the Maui County Council for its enduring commitment to this project.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The planned extension will connect Waiʻale Road with Honoapiʻilani Highway to improve traffic flow in the Waikapū area and provide an alternate route between Kahului and Wailuku.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bidding is expected to open before the end of 2024. Once construction begins, it will take about 18 months to complete the project. The total project cost is estimated to be $34 million to be funded by County, State and Federal sources.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Cat Cafe Maui Where Guests Can Make Feline Friends Or Adopt A Cat For Home 2Bill To Allow People To Sleep In Their Vehicles In Maui County Parking Lots Advances 3Mayor Proposes To Buy Former ʻiao Lodge And Land From Nature Conservancy For 1 5m 4Maui Ban On Non Mineral Sunscreen Goes Into Effect On Oct 1 5Maui Disposable Bodyboard Ban Takes Effect On Tuesday 6Maui Paddling Kupuna Crews To Compete In New 75 And Older Division In British Isles