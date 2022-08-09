Blessing held for 324 unit Kaulana Mahina workforce apartments in Wailuku, Maui
An official blessing was held on Monday for the new Kaulana Mahina development in Central Maui. Kaulana Mahina features long-term workforce rentals and a community/recreation center, on 14.4 acres in Wailuku.
The site is bound by Waiʻale Road (east), Kuikahi Drive (north) and Honoapiʻilani Highway (west).
“This will be the first workforce apartment project developed on Maui in more than 20 years,” said Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino. “Breaking ground on this new development is another important milestone in our efforts to provide more affordable rentals for our hard-working residents.”
Kaulana Mahina comprises 324 units, including studios and one- to three-bedroom units. The professionally managed project will have many amenities for its residents—a gym, pool, yoga room, resident lounge, lawn area for a playground, and dog park—all included in monthly rent.
The development is 60% affordable and is considered a 201H affordable housing project.
The developer is BIT Wailuku LLC, comprised of PNC Realty Investors, Inc., Legacy Partners, Pacific Coast Capital Partners and others. The project is collaboration with the County of Maui, Mayor’s Office and Maui County Council, as well as Hawai‘i Housing Finance Development Corporation.
The blessing ceremony was be led by Kaponoʻai Molitau, while government officials and department heads assisted with the ceremonial groundbreaking.
The developer is BIT Wailuku LLC, comprised of PNC Realty Investors, Inc., Legacy Partners, Pacific Coast Capital Partners, Dowling Company, Pier Investments, and Schatz Collaborative LLC. The construction and design team is Moss & Associates, Clifford Planning & Architecture, Warren S. Unemori Engineering, Inc., and Group Pacific.