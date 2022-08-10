Maui County processed 2,938 firearm permits in 2021, denying 2.2%. Photo Courtesy

In 2021, Maui County had record high numbers for firearm permits processed (2,938), firearms registered (8,149) and firearms imported (3,763), according to an annual report released today by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General.

The number of firearms registered increased by 3,482 from 2019, when Maui County processed 1,600 permit applications.

In 2021, Maui County had 64 firearm permit applications denied, for a 2.2% denial rate.

The Firearm Registrations in Hawaii, 2021 report provides a range of additional statistics and analyses focused on firearm permits, registrations, and denials in the State of Hawaii and its four counties.

Statewide, 23,299 personal/private firearm permit applications were processed during 2021, covering 57,091 firearms registered throughout the year. It is a 6.8% increase from the 53,481 firearms registered in 2020.

Of the applications processed in 2021, 96.1% were approved and resulted in issued permits; 1.3% were approved but subsequently voided after the applicants failed to return for their permits within a specified time period; and 2.6% were denied due to one or more disqualifying factors.

The 22,393 permits issued statewide in 2021 cover 57,091 firearms registered throughout the year, resulting in a 6.8% increase from the 53,481 firearms registered during 2020.

Fifty-one percent (29,143) of the firearms registered during 2021 were imported from out-of-state, with the balance accounted for by transfers of firearms that were previously registered in Hawaiʻi.

Of the firearms registered in 2021, handguns comprised 44.6% (25,491), rifles 43.2% (24,678) and shotguns 12.1% (6,922).

Firearm registration activity increased dramatically over the course of the 22 years for which these data have been systematically compiled and reported. From 2000 through 2021, the number of statewide permit applications annually processed increased by 253.1%, the number of firearms annually registered climbed 319.3%, and the number of firearms annually imported rose by 303.2%.