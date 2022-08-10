For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 11-17, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Jeff Peterson joins legendary Hawaiian performer Keola Beamer and his wife Moana in an “Evening Of Aloha” benefit Friday.

Evening of Aloha benefit, Friday

Keola Beamer, his wife Moana, Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Jeff Peterson and special guest Tom Lunneberg will perform in concert at Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. It’s a benefit concert to teach ukulele playing in Bhutan, a remote Buddhist kingdom in the Himalayas, and also to honor Keola’s late mother Aunty Nona Beamer.

The concert will be followed by the Oscar-nominated film “Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom.” The film is about a young teacher in modern Bhutan, who shirks his duties while planning to go to Australia to become a singer. As a reprimand, his superiors send him to the most remote school in the world, a glacial Himalayan village called Lunana. He finds himself exiled from his westernized comforts after an arduous eight-day trek just to get there. He wants to quit and go home, but he begins to learn of the hardship in the lives of the beautiful children he teaches.

For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Singer Paula Fuga and her 10-piece band performs a Tribute to Aretha Franklin Saturday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Fuga’s tribute to Aretha, Saturday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award’s Female Vocalist Of The Year Paula Fuga performs a tribute concert to the “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin, with a 10-piece band and three female vocalists — Keilana Mokulehua, Maile, and Lana Kei. The performance is at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Fuga, who sang Aretha Franklin songs as a child in the rural Hawaiian community of Waimanalo, has a soulful voice herself and her performance of songs, “Rain On Sunday,” won the 2021 “Album Of The Year” at the Hoku awards. Fuga recently sang with Jack Johnson in a “Benefit for the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation,” featuring Tavana and Mike Love. She has also sung with Ben Harper, and Ziggy Marley.

Fuga embarks on her Mainland tour the weekend after the Maui show.

For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Keith Yurdana is among the artists exhibiting works at the Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. In the above work, he uses graphite, acrylic paint and ink on paper.

Paper Water Wind art exhibit

Schaefer International Gallery presents the exhibit “Paper Water Wind” through Aug. 20. Admission is free. This invitational exhibition brings together a dynamic group of artists who explore the themes of water and wind through the medium of paper. New York artist Wes Bruce has returned to build an immersive paper installation in the gallery.

Wes is known for his memorable 2013 Schaefer Gallery installation Taken By Wonder. Participating artists also include Zenobia Lakdawalla, Erin McAdams, Janetta Napp, Deborah Nehmad, Koichi Yamamoto, and Keith Yurdana. Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For queries go to mauiarts.org or call 808-243-4258.

Maguires at Las Pinatas

Maddie and Brooks Maguire perform a dinner show at Las Pinatas Maui Sunday, Aug. 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brooks, a Nashville singer-songwriter who has been a popular performer for decades on Maui, and his daughter have combined as two gifted artists to perform rock, blues and country music. For more information including tickets, go to pinatasmaui.com

Maui Sugar Museum tour

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino.

Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. Tickets are also on sale for Maui Plantation Days Festival scheduled on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Aug. 13. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Rock and blues entertainer Carmen Grillo performs at a concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday.

Carmen Grillo, Friday

Rock and blues singer/guitarist Carmen Grillo performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Aug. 12. He’ll be joined by Maui musicians George Tavoularis on keyboards, James Somera on drums and Jay Molina on bass. Grillo has performed and recorded with Tower of Power, David Foster, Smokey Robinson, Huey Lewis And The News, Donna Summer, The Four Tops, Boz Scaggs, and many more. It’s an outdoor concert. Bring your own beach chair. . For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Campfire Stories at ʻĪao

Actress and radio announcer Kathy Collins is presenting her “Campfire Stories” at the ʻĪao Theatre Monday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Under the re-opening of the “One Night Only” program called “ONO,” Collins tells takes from funny to spooky with spellbinding skill. The program, family friendly, is free.

The ONO program is designed to present diverse as well as new works by local writers and visionaries. Maui Onstage is asking people to reserve a seat by going to MauiOnstate.org. Check in upon arrival at the table in the lobby.

Kathryn Tolbert

Author of Japanese war brides

A writer of a book about Japanese war brides will be the guest in a series known as “An Afternoon with the Author,” sponsored by the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center. The zoom event featuring Kathryn Tolbert is on Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m. Tolbert is the author of author of “Finding Homes Among Strangers: The Japanese War Brides.”

The event is free. Tolbert is executive director of The War Bride Experience, Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to telling the stories of the tens of thousands of Japanese women who married American servicemen and came to the United States after World War II. She was a co-director of the short documentary film “Fall Seven Times Get Up Eight: The Japanese War Brides” and is the author of the oral history archive at www.warbrideproject.com.

She was a journalist with The Washington Post for more than 25 years, both as an editor and a reporter, and as a correspondent in Tokyo. She previously worked for The Boston Globe and The Associated Press. Tolbert is a graduate of Vassar College and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. To register, visit www.nvmc.org and click on “what’s new” or call the office at 244-6862 (NVMC).

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform in a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz with the band Kikakila plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wavetrain, Tuesday

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain will be performing at the Wai Bar at 45 Market Street Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. The band includes Prem Brosio on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Johnstone sings and plays keyboards. 21 + No cover. For more information, call 808-214-9829.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Maui art invitation

Maui Public Art Corps/Small Town*Big Art’s has issued a request for proposals to artists to create visual, performance, or experimental works that align with stories or ‘ōlelo from Mary Kawena Pukui’s ‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Political Sayings.

This year, the collective is seeking artists to bring a collection of pre-recorded Maui stories to life through a work of public art. Details regarding the initiative’s process, application criteria, budget and more are available at www.smalltownbig.org/rfp. Applications close at 7:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, Hawaii time.

KĪHEI

White Hawaiian, this weekend

His prior dramatic comedy show was sold-out, and Eric Gilliom is returning for another run of White Hawaiian. It’s about his multigenerational family — a tribute to his Ohana, embracing a dizzying array of comedic caricatures, Chaplinesqe slapstick, moving drama, multiple music highlights, and non-stop, laugh-out moments. The show is co-written by Brian Kohne, who produced the comedy film “Get A Job.” Gilliom is a multi-talented performer who has sung and acted on Broadway. The dates are Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 12, 13, and 14). Another occurs September 16, 17, 18. For more information including tickets, go to 808-463-6550

Grammy winner Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy Award-winning singer John Cruz presents an intimate personal concert at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. Cruz, who recently won the Best Music Video Award for “It’s Time to Build a Bridge” at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also his participation in Playing For Change’s “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The duo Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. They play a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kaulana Kanekoa and Vince Esquire were on the cover of Ukulele magazine recently. Both are members of the group Kanekoa. Vince and Kaulana also are pursuing gigs with other artists as well, including Esquire with Eric Gilliom Thursday at Nalus.

Esquire & Gilliom, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire and Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Aug. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom, who has sung on Broadway, is a multi-talented performer. Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa which went on a U.S. tour recently. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Aug. 12, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Robles, Saturday

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at the Luana Lounge at the Kea Lani Maui – Fairmont Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. She sings a variety of songs during her performance, including soulful acoustic music. For more information including reservations, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-875-4100 or [email protected]

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Magic show, Sunday

Brenton Keith presents his magic show at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Sunday, Aug. 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

Eric Gilliom, Sunday

Singer Eric Gilliom performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Aug. 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Gilliom has sung on Broadway and performed with Mick Fleetwood’s Island Rumours Band. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Aug. 14, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, Monday

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Dancing & comedy, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Rospond at Maui Brew

Singer-songwriter Randall Respond performs at Maui Brews Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, go to mauibrewingco.com or call 808-201-2337.

Weatherly at Gilligans

Violin/fiddle player Willie Wainwright, singer Jennifer Weatherly and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country favorites at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. Then, a comedy club opens with professional comedians from Maui and elsewhere from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com and williamwainwright.com.

LAHAINA

Friday Night Is Art Night

Friday Night Is Art Night takes place in Lahaina Friday,

Aug. 12. Tour the more than 20 art galleries in Lahaina open until 8 p.m., including Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry, featuring pianist Louise Lambert from 6 to 9 p.m. and visiting master impressionist painter Roman Czerwinski from 7 to 10 p.m. Reservations are also being taken for a Candle Lit Tour of the Baldwin Home Museum. Lambert also plays at Sargent’s from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. For more information about the museum’s candle lit tour or other tours, go to lahainarestorationfoundation.org

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castanellos performs classic rock and blues on a stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, Aug. 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Band members also include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Meanwhile, the Pohai Trio performs at the same time on the rooftop stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Historic Lahaina tours

Historic tours of historic buildings may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and the Baldwin Home Museum upon reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin’s family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s restaurant Thursday and Tuesday, Aug. 11 and 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. He’s opened for a number of artists, including Boz Scaggs and Judy Collins.

McLaughlin, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free ʻukulele lessons. Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday through Saturday nights, Aug. 11, 12, and 13, next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 16 and 17 from 10 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

West at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s main bar Friday, Aug. 12, during happy hour starting 3 p.m. West has a classic acoustic style and warm stage presence. He performs classic rock, country, blues and his own original music. Levi Poasa and The House Shakers with Gretchen Rhodes entertain on separate stages at 7:30 p.m. Rhodes, a member of Mick Fleetwood Blues Band and Mic Fleetwood House of Rumours Band, sings classic rock and blues. West also performs on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items, such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Trevino at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Adrian Trevino and Paul West perform on separate stages at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Aug. 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original songs. Trevino performs classic blues and soul music. Some of Trevino’s band are original members of the Willie K. band. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Maui Gift & Craft Fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair takes place at the Lahaina Gateway Sunday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some 50 vendors sell various gifts and crafts, including leis. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com or call 808-825-4130.

Jason Arcilla, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Aug. 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Arcilla is a singer-songwriter based on Maui, with an R&B, reggae, island rock influence and has developed a sound he calls “Reggae & Blues.” He has released 3 EPs and 5 singles since 2015. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

The Lahaina Cannery Mall presents a free hula show Sunday.

Free hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Aug. 15, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw.

For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Brian Santana, Monday

Brian Santana performs rock, pop, classics and some of his original songs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Aug. 15, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom and ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Katz Tuesday at Mana

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Na Hoku Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Na Hoku in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or gannonsrestaurant.com

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. Born down South, he performs bluesy-sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Rose O’Leary, Wednesday

Rose O’Leary from Seattle performs at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. O’Leary is a singer/piano player who performs her light-hearted upbeat singing with her melodic piano playing skills. She plays a wide variety of genres featuring covers by artists Elton John, Amy Winehouse, Queen, Train, The Beatles, and Nora Jones. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Tepora, then karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., karaoke is performed with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday and Monday, Aug. 12 and 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kahumoku’s tour grows

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner George Kahumoku’s U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere is growing. Added to the list is the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 3. Other stops are the Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

Nathan Aweau. File photo: courtesy MACC

Aweau joins Kahumoku Wednesday

Nathan Aweau joins multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana to perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Club Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com.

MAKAWAO

Hui Noʻeau Youth Art Exhibition

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is presenting Youth Art Exhibition 2022 in its main gallery through Aug. 26. The exhibit includes the works of more than 250 youth who participated in the Hui’s summer arts program. It’s an explosion of vibrant creativity unlocked by community visual arts education. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Rhodes, Dread, Saturday

Oriana performs the hula at Dollies North Shore Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by DJ Eat A Mango and dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 12, it’s Office Ladies. On Saturday, Aug. 13, rock/reggae performer Marty Dread, singer Gretchen Rose and The House Shakers perform from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information call Dollies, 808-579-9070.

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

Maddie & Brooks Maguire, Saturday

Singer/songwriter/Nashville recording artist, Brooks Maguire performs with his daughter Maddie at Hana Hou Surf Club Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 2:30 p.m. The duo performs a blend of Americana, blues, and rocking’ country originals and a selection of iconic covers. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-707-9752.

Maguire, solo Sunday

Brooks Maguire performs solo at the Hana Hou Surf Club Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 2:30 p.m. He sings rock, blues and country. Free admission. For more information, call 808-707-9752.

MĀʻALAEA

Leilani Wolfgramm whose song “Change the World” has 7.3 million views on youtube will be performing at da Playground Maui Friday.

Wolfgramm, Friday

Popular reggae singer/songwriter Leilani Wolfgramm along with Yasmyn Andrade performs at da Playground Maui Friday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Her lyrics are contemporary, sometimes with social commentary. Check out “Change the World” on youtube, with 7.3 million views since its release five years ago. Her parents are originally from Hawaii but moved to Florida, where her father performed at Disneyworld. She’s related to the Pacific music group The Jets.

Parking is free after 5 p.m.

For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Fiesta Saturdays

It’s “Fiesta Saturdays” with DJ Jamn J at da Playground Maui Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Robles at Kapa

Natale Robles sings soulful acoustic music with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11 and 12, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. She performs poolside where there is a great view, so you may want to ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Quintana at Mulligans, Friday

Singer-songwriter Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Aug. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Naor, Tempa at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain with soul and folk music at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information including a slight cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Robles, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Aug. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz duo Angela and Phil Benoit

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul featuring singer Charlene Aguilar entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, Aug. 14, with dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. The band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Mondokane, Wednesday

Maui singer-songwriter Mondokane performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondokane is the stage name for Raymond Medeiros who wrote “Maui Cowboy, Ulupakakua.” Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center.

Katz at Gannon’s

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Na Hoku Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Na Hoku in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy, an assistant professor of Hawaiian Studies at the University of Hawaii-Maui. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or gannonsrestaurant.com

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]