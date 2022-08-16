Pictured (from left to right): Stan Franco and Mike Williams

Nonprofit, Stand Up Maui continues its efforts to fight for affordable housing, and recently honored one of its member for efforts to advance the organization’s mission to “stand up for the basic human rights for Maui County’s residents.”

Outgoing president, Stan Franco awarded the agency’s inaugural Michael Williams Certificate of Appreciation, to its namesake, Michael “Mike” Williams, who serves on the board as treasurer.

The honor was bestowed at the organization’s annual Board of Directors meeting at the Valley Isle Fellowship in Wailuku on Aug. 6.

State Senator Stanley Chang, this year’s keynote speaker, discussed initiatives to get affordable housing built on Oʻahu without government subsidies.

Board members discussed their mission and agreed that “affordable housing or the lack thereof is the current pressing issue faced by Maui residents.” Members agreed vowed to continue to advocate for affordable housing and to create a comprehensive list of all Maui County affordable housing projects that are available, under construction, or seeking approval for build out.

This “scorecard” seeks to provide the public with information on how to apply for these opportunities, as well as be a tool in holding elected leaders and their appointees accountable for progress in implementing the projects.

“Stand Up Maui is committed to seeing that the County Council and administration implement two housing plans: the Comprehensive Plan for Affordable Housing the Council commissioned last year, and the upcoming Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness which the Council has funded for this year,” said Franco in presenting the award.

Mike Williams had successfully led the organization’s efforts to get the Council to fund both plans. “It is fitting that we create an award in his name, and present him with the first one,” Franco said.

Williams acknowledged the award by sharing the credit. “Nothing I did could have been accomplished without the support and input from the rest of SUM’s Board and allies, and from the County Council and County staff. I humbly accept the award on their behalf,” he said.

The 2022-2023 Board of Directors were also elected at the meeting with Lucienne de Naie as President; Stan Franco as Vice President; Mandy Trella as Secretary; and Mike Williams as Treasurer; and Thelma Akita-Kealoha, Vince Bagoyo, Denise Boswell, Kevin Carney, and Lawrence Carnicelli as Directors.

Stand Up Maui is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization led by housing advocates.