With the primary election completed, Maui Economic Opportunity has made available candidate applications for advertising tables at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29 at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku.

MEO is organizing the annual event in partnership with the Maui County Office on Aging. The Senior Fair, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, drew 1,500 people to the last in-person gathering in 2019.

The Senior Fair is an opportunity for businesses and other community organizations to share information important to kupuna; promote a product or service; or sell food or other items. Some senior clubs use this event as a fundraiser.

Earlier this month, MEO released applications for vendor tables for nonprofits, for-profit organizations, senior clubs and government agencies.

Applications for candidates running for public office were put out Monday, following Saturday’s Primary Election. The cost is $150 and includes one 8-foot-long table, tablecloths, skirt and two chairs. Checks can be made payable to Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.

Candidates who have not paid an advertising fee and not reserved a table will not be allowed to distribute campaign materials in deference to the other candidates at the event.

The deadline to submit candidate applications is Sept. 19. Confirmation and parking passes will be mailed to participants no later than Oct. 21.

Candidate applications may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3JYXkOV or picked up at MEO, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku. Applications have been mailed and emailed to candidates.

Applications for vendor tables are being accepted until the Sept. 19 deadline. The cost is $100 for for-profit organizations and $25 for government agencies and nonprofits generating revenue. Tables are offered at no charge for current Maui Planning & Coordinating Council senior clubs and business, government and nonprofit organizations providing services without charge.

The event committee reserves the right to deny late applications and duplicative products or services. It also can deny due to available space.

Those applications may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3BC7baX or picked up at MEO.

For more information, contact MEO COO Gay Sibonga or Executive Assistant Lee Imada at 808-249-2990.