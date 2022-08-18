Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Fishing and diving tournament nets good size tako and oama
A
A
A
Maui Boardsailing Associationʻs 34th annual fishing and diving tournament brought in a couple of three pound “tako” or octopus and some good size oama in the weekend event held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Kanahā Beach Park, in Kahului.
The free contest featured 12 and under, and 13 and over divisions. Results are posted below:
Results
Tako
- A.J. Manuel, Kahului-3 pounds, 5 oz.
- Achilles Kahalehau, Wailuku-3 pounds, 3 ½ oz.
- Jacob Kaneakua, Wailuku-2 pounds 15 ½ oz.
- Christian Blando, Kahului-2 pounds, 15 oz.
- Devin Rieta, Kahului-2 pounds, 14 oz.
- Eugene Vierra, Makawao- 2 pounds, 13 oz.
- Jeff Kinores, Makawao-2 pounds, 12 ½ oz.
- Jocelyn Watari, Wailuku-2 pounds, 12 ½ oz.
- Damien Hue Sing, Wailuku-2 pounds, 2 pounds 11 ½ oz.
- Jenco Medeiros, Makawao-2 pounds 10 ½ oz.
Oama 13 & over
- Brandon Arakawa, Kahului-11 cm.
- Co Aguinaldo, Kahului-10.4 cm.
- Jonathan Rebo, Makawao-10 cm.
- Kelly Kohatsu, Kahului-9.9 cm.
- Margaret Honda, Wailuku-9.8 cm.
Oama 12 & under
- Treysen Manuel, Kahului-10 cm.
- Zellah Rellez, Wailuku-9.6 cm.
- Colten Arakawa, Kahului-9.5 cm.
- Karisa Arakawa, Kahului-9.4 cm.
- Kaylie Hema, Kahului-9.4 cm.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Breaks Heat Record For Fifth Time This Month Drought Worsens To Exceptional Level 2Visitors From Massachusetts Claim Maui Man Used A Chainsaw To Damage Their Rental Car 3Maui Police Commission Reviews Complaints Against Chief And Executive Staff 4Fbi Sex Trafficking Enforcement Effort Nets 2 Arrests Locally Finds 7 Adolescent Victims In Hawaiʻi 5New Park Maui Program Would Charge Visitors To Park At Mauis Most Visited Areas 6Kula Man Held On 755k Bail After He Allegedly Opened Fire At A Haʻiku Home