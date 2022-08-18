Runner-up Achilles Kahalehau.

Maui Boardsailing Associationʻs 34th annual fishing and diving tournament brought in a couple of three pound “tako” or octopus and some good size oama in the weekend event held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Kanahā Beach Park, in Kahului.

The free contest featured 12 and under, and 13 and over divisions. Results are posted below:

Place-winners in the 13 & over oama. Brandon Arakawa, on the far left, was the champion.

Results

Tako

A.J. Manuel, Kahului-3 pounds, 5 oz. Achilles Kahalehau, Wailuku-3 pounds, 3 ½ oz. Jacob Kaneakua, Wailuku-2 pounds 15 ½ oz. Christian Blando, Kahului-2 pounds, 15 oz. Devin Rieta, Kahului-2 pounds, 14 oz. Eugene Vierra, Makawao- 2 pounds, 13 oz. Jeff Kinores, Makawao-2 pounds, 12 ½ oz. Jocelyn Watari, Wailuku-2 pounds, 12 ½ oz. Damien Hue Sing, Wailuku-2 pounds, 2 pounds 11 ½ oz. Jenco Medeiros, Makawao-2 pounds 10 ½ oz.

Oama 13 & over

Brandon Arakawa, Kahului-11 cm. Co Aguinaldo, Kahului-10.4 cm. Jonathan Rebo, Makawao-10 cm. Kelly Kohatsu, Kahului-9.9 cm. Margaret Honda, Wailuku-9.8 cm.

Oama 12 & under

Treysen Manuel, Kahului-10 cm. Zellah Rellez, Wailuku-9.6 cm. Colten Arakawa, Kahului-9.5 cm. Karisa Arakawa, Kahului-9.4 cm. Kaylie Hema, Kahului-9.4 cm.