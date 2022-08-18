Brian McKeague. PC: Maui Police Department

A Maui man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Haʻikū that left one man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room at around 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where a 48-year-old Waikapū man was seeking medical attention for the gunshot wound.

The victim reported that he and two other individuals had been at the Haʻikū property at around 2:45 a.m., to retrieve some items from a friend, later identified as 36-year-old Brian McKeague of Haʻikū.

McKeague reportedly became upset that the three individuals were there, and as the trio began exiting the property, McKeague allegedly fired three shots, according to police reports. Police say one bullet struck the passenger side of a pickup truck and one penetrated the front passenger side windshield of a 2011 Mercedes sedan, striking the victim in the arm.

No other injuries were reported.

Members of the Special Response Team and Drone Team conducted checks for McKeague at his residence, which proved unsuccessful. Further investigation revealed that McKeague was at the Kahului Airport.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., McKeague was located at the airport, where he was arrested and transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident.

As of Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, McKeague was charged with: one county of first degree attempted murder, three counts of second degree attempted murder, one count of first degree criminal property damage, one count of ownership or possession prohibited, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

McKeague remains in police custody custody at last report with bail set at $4,031,000.