Crime Statistics

Man charged with attempted murder for Haʻikū shooting, held on $4M bail

August 18, 2022, 4:56 PM HST
* Updated August 18, 4:59 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Brian McKeague. PC: Maui Police Department

A Maui man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Haʻikū that left one man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room at around 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where a 48-year-old Waikapū man was seeking medical attention for the gunshot wound.

The victim reported that he and two other individuals had been at the Haʻikū property at around 2:45 a.m., to retrieve some items from a friend, later identified as 36-year-old Brian McKeague of Haʻikū.

McKeague reportedly became upset that the three individuals were there, and as the trio began exiting the property, McKeague allegedly fired three shots, according to police reports. Police say one bullet struck the passenger side of a pickup truck and one penetrated the front passenger side windshield of a 2011 Mercedes sedan, striking the victim in the arm.

No other injuries were reported.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Members of the Special Response Team and Drone Team conducted checks for McKeague at his residence, which proved unsuccessful. Further investigation revealed that McKeague was at the Kahului Airport.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At approximately 1:50 p.m., McKeague was located at the airport, where he was arrested and transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident.

As of Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, McKeague was charged with: one county of first degree attempted murder, three counts of second degree attempted murder, one count of first degree criminal property damage, one count of ownership or possession prohibited, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

McKeague remains in police custody custody at last report with bail set at $4,031,000.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Breaks Heat Record For Fifth Time This Month Drought Worsens To Exceptional Level 2Visitors From Massachusetts Claim Maui Man Used A Chainsaw To Damage Their Rental Car 3Maui Police Commission Reviews Complaints Against Chief And Executive Staff 4Fbi Sex Trafficking Enforcement Effort Nets 2 Arrests Locally Finds 7 Adolescent Victims In Hawaiʻi 5Kula Man Held On 755k Bail After He Allegedly Opened Fire At A Haʻiku Home 6New Park Maui Program Would Charge Visitors To Park At Mauis Most Visited Areas