Maui News

Mālama Maui Nui hosts “Get the Drift and Bag It!” Sept. 3-17

August 21, 2022, 7:20 AM HST
* Updated August 21, 6:21 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Mālama Maui Nui hosts Community Cleanup Campaign, “Get the Drift and Bag It!”

The cleanup campaign is a county wide, networked event from Sept. 3-17. Community volunteers are hosting cleanups and submitting data as a collective effort in collaboration with The Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

Volunteers are invited to Get the Drift and Bag It! with team Pūlehu Posse, Full Circle Ocean Gear and Mālama Maui Nui on Pūlehu Road, Sept. 3.

To host your own Get the Drift & Bag It! cleanup, visit malamamauinui.org/cleanups.

Participation and borrowed supplies are free of charge, however, donations are encouraged and appreciated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Join in now by visiting: malamamauinui.org/volunteer.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Camper Van Owners Push Back On Bills To Regulate Prohibit Mobile Vacation Dwellings 2High Bacteria Count Advisory Issued For Cove Park Maui 3Huge Maui Art Unveiling Monday 4What Progress Has Been Made On Mauis Tourism Management Plan 5Surfers Beachgoers Push For Earlier Access To Hoʻokipa Amid Parking Concerns 6Reservations Required For Aarp Hawaiʻi Shredding Event Sept 10