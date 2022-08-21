Listen to this Article 1 minute

Mālama Maui Nui hosts Community Cleanup Campaign, “Get the Drift and Bag It!”

The cleanup campaign is a county wide, networked event from Sept. 3-17. Community volunteers are hosting cleanups and submitting data as a collective effort in collaboration with The Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

Volunteers are invited to Get the Drift and Bag It! with team Pūlehu Posse, Full Circle Ocean Gear and Mālama Maui Nui on Pūlehu Road, Sept. 3.

To host your own Get the Drift & Bag It! cleanup, visit malamamauinui.org/cleanups.

Participation and borrowed supplies are free of charge, however, donations are encouraged and appreciated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Join in now by visiting: malamamauinui.org/volunteer.