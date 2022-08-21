The Maui Economic Development Board hosts a new workshop as part of its Women in Business Seminar Series, titled “Vendor Diversity Programs for Women/Minority-Owned Small Businesses.”

The online seminar runs from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, and features guest speaker, DeLynne Ano, Founder and CEO of Playbook Makers.

DeLynne will share her experience and perspective as both an executive with Fortune 100 companies and now running her own small business.

Presented by Maui Economic Development Board — with support of the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program, County of Maui and Women’s Business Enterprise Council, the online webinar will inform guests about Vendor Diversity Programs for women/minority owned small businesses, and how they can help your business thrive.

Guests will learn:

The types of business corporations look to work with through their vendor diversity programs.

How to stand out to these corporations.

The value of being part of the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) community to support you managing your business.

Registration is free and recordings are available for those unable to join in live. To register, visit this LINK.

Guest Speaker | DeLynne Ano, Founder, CEO Playbook Makers

DeLynne Ano

DeLynne Ano spent over 25 years as an executive with Fortune 100 companies where her Sourcing and Procurement background resulted in more than $12 billion of contract dollars. After starting her business in 2010, she has facilitated revenue growth of her clients to more than $24 million and grown her own environmental remediation company into a multimillion-dollar business.

Today, Ano has channeled her knowledge, experience and passion into Playbook Makers, a suite of products that automate business processes and workflows, leveling the playing field and providing the tools needed for small businesses to play BIG.

Ano designed and implemented Small and Diverse Business and Sustainability Programs for Nestle USA and The Walt Disney Company, serving as Chairman of the Board of numerous business advocacy organizations, including the Southern California Minority Business Development Council, Women’s Business Council-West and the Los Angeles Minority Business Opportunity Center. Today, DeLynne is the WBEC-West Orange County Forum Sr. Vice Chair.

MEDB is a nonprofit corporation established in 1982 with a mission to lead and inspire innovation in business, education, and community. The organization was recently awarded a nationally competitive SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program grant to build business capacity in underserved and rural communities. The SBA grant is funding this program in part and is enabling MEDB’s work in building shared economic prosperity.