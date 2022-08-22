Maui News

4.0 earthquake at Kīlauea is part of seismic swarm under Pāhala, no threat

August 22, 2022, 8:25 PM HST
* Updated August 22, 8:36 PM
Aug. 22, 2022. PC: USGS

A 4.0 earthquake reported at 7:11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, about six miles east of Pāhala on Hawaiʻi Island, is believed to be part of a seismic swarm which has been going on since 2019, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists.

The quake occurred at a depth of 20 miles below sea level and had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to the HVO.

While the swarm dates back to 2019, the HVO notes that earthquakes in this region have been observed at least as far back as the 1960s.

The HVO reports that light shaking was felt, with more than 100 USGS “Felt Reports” recorded within the first hour, mainly on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any advisories for the event.

Five most recent Magnitude 4 or grater earthquakes in Hawaiʻi (source HVO/USGS)

  • 2022 July 27—Magnitude 4.6—27 mi ESE of Nāʻālehu, Island of Hawaiʻi 
  • 2022 May 22—Magnitude 4.7—2 mi NW of Hōlualoa, Island of Hawaiʻi
  • 2022 April 15—Magnitude 4.6—6 mi E of Pāhala, Island of Hawaiʻi
  • 2022 April 15—Magnitude 4.3—5 mi E of Pāhala, Island of Hawaiʻi
  • 2022 March 20—Magnitude 4.5—13 mi SSE of Waimea, Island of Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is one of five volcano observatories within the US Geological Survey and is responsible for monitoring volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.

