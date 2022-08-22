The Maui County Planning Department will host an open house for the release of the first draft of the updated South Maui Community Plan on from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Kīhei Community Center.

At this informational open house, the public can view background information on the update process, as well as review a copy of the Draft South Maui Community Plan. There will also be information on how to submit testimony to future South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee meetings.

Those unable to attend the in-person event can view all event materials on the project website, southmaui.wearemaui.org, beginning Aug. 23.

This will be an informal informational meeting. The public is welcome to ask questions about the Plan and the review process.

“Writing a strong plan that the community supports is critical to good land use planning,” said Planning Department Director Michele McLean. “This open house is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the process and see the draft plan before the South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee meetings begin.”

For more information on the South Maui Community Plan update process, visit the project website at the above link or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @wearesouthmaui. For general planning information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.