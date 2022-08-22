Maui News

Open house planned for release of draft South Maui Community Plan Update

August 22, 2022, 6:38 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui County Planning Department will host an open house for the release of the first draft of the updated South Maui Community Plan on from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Kīhei Community Center.

At this informational open house, the public can view background information on the update process, as well as review a copy of the Draft South Maui Community Plan. There will also be information on how to submit testimony to future South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee meetings.

Those unable to attend the in-person event can view all event materials on the project website, southmaui.wearemaui.org, beginning Aug. 23.

This will be an informal informational meeting. The public is welcome to ask questions about the Plan and the review process.  

“Writing a strong plan that the community supports is critical to good land use planning,” said Planning Department Director Michele McLean. “This open house is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the process and see the draft plan before the South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee meetings begin.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the South Maui Community Plan update process, visit the project website at the above link or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @wearesouthmaui. For general planning information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Surfers Beachgoers Push For Earlier Access To Hoʻokipa Amid Parking Concerns 2Maui Camper Van Owners Push Back On Bills To Regulate Prohibit Mobile Vacation Dwellings 3Crews Work Overnight To Battle Honokowai Kaʻanapali Fire 4Man Who Allegedly Struck Victim With A Metal Stake Held On 6k Bail 515m Released For A New Dedicated Teacher Affordable Housing Project On Maui 643rd Annual Maui County Charity Walk Collects Close To 1m