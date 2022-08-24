Maui News
Emergency funds available to qualified Native Hawaiians
Native Hawaiians who need emergency funds can now apply to the nonprofit group Alu Like, Inc.
Up to $2,000 in is available to a qualified applicant to help reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians who need economic assistance for necessities, including back, rent, mortgage, utilities, transportation, and funeral expenses.
The $830,000 in funds is from a two-year grant from the state Office Of Hawaiian Affairs’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Alu Like hopes to serve a minimum of 3,000 OHA beneficiaries over the next two years.
For more grant information, call Alu Like, 808-535-6700, then press 1 for the emergency assistance grant line.
