Artwork by Christina Litman

Christina Litman is hosting an immersive art event titled “Flower Spirits Speak” at the Wailea Healing Center on Aug. 27 that is a fundraiser to support free playful art exploration classes for children.

The Flower Spirits Speak series conveys the magical transformative inspiring Mana of our Island.

The show on Aug. 27, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m., will encourage people to connect with their inner beauty and to contribute to the community in loving ways.

Litman’s mission is to use her art to create peace and harmony and collaboration and connection in the community — and to remind people how blessed they are to live on Maui.

Tickets are $20 plus tax. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. The Wailea Healing Center is located at 120 Kaukahi St. in Kīhei.

The event will support Litman’s The Color Your Soul Experience for children.

Noticing a lack of powerful arts curriculum offerings on Maui, Litman began to offer a unique art experience to local children at no cost. In addition to art, her classes teach empathy, forgiveness and compassion to encourage resiliency.

She offers Maui nonprofits an art class to add to their curriculum with underprivileged youth. She said she currently teaches a once-a-month class on self-expression through a variety of mediums at the Salvation Army Boys Home. She teaches toddlers to teens, using acrylics, clay, pastels and watercolors.

“My goal is to be able to do more outreach wherever needed,” Litman said in an email. “I am having art shows to fund these classes for free to the nonprofits.”