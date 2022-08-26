Iliahi. Kū Mai Ka Hula (File) PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Tickets for the annual Kū Mai Ka Hula competition, featuring award-winning hālau from around Hawai‘i, the continental US, and Japan, are now on sale at mauiarts.org. Ticket sales are online only.

The 15th annual competition takes place on Sept. 9 and 10. Competitors will be judged by renowned kumu hula, from around the pae ʻāina of Hawaiʻi, to include Kumu Hula Iwalani Kalima, Kumu Hula Ulalia Woodside Lee, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, and Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata.



















Events Schedule for Kū Mai Ka Hula:

Sept. 9, Friday – The pre-show entertainment will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., featuring Island Idol winner and Nā Hōkū Hanohano-nominated Kaniala Masoe in the Yokouchi Pavilion. At 6 p.m., the solo competition of male and female dancers compete for the title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles. Winners will be recognized the same evening in the solo awards ceremony.

Sept. 10, Saturday – From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the pre-show performance will feature the students of Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani, sharing mele and hula. At 1 p.m., there's a group competition and awards ceremony for wahine and kane dancers in kahiko and 'auana styles. There will also be five Kupuna hālau in the competition, competing in the hula 'auana division.

Additionally, attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawai’i products from an array of crafters and artisans before and throughout the Friday and Saturday performances.

A full selection of food and beverages will be available each day for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard.

Kū Mai Ka Hula is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center in association with Kauahea Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by Hōkūlani Holt to support Hawaiian arts and culture. She is also director, Ka Hikina O Ka Lā, Hawai‘i Papa o ke Ao, University of Hawai‘i Maui College. Kū Mai Ka

Hula remains an opportunity for both residents and visitors who enjoy hula to come together and celebrate. This competition highlights those hālau who have been successful in competitions so that the best come to Maui.

TICKETS: Kū Mai Ka Hula tickets are $25 per day for adults; half-price for children 12 and under, plus applicable fees. Two-day tickets are available for $45 and must be purchased together, plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount. Group and UHMC student tickets are also available through the MACC Box Office. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by phone at 808-242-7469 or send queries to [email protected]