Woman arrested at Daniel K. Inouye Airport with nearly 2 pounds of meth in her carry-on

August 27, 2022, 7:05 AM HST
* Updated August 26, 9:20 PM
Meth recovered (right and left). Julia Leilani Kaulukukui (middle). PC: Hawaii Department of Public Safety

Deputy Sheriffs assigned to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu arrested a woman on Thursday, Aug. 25, for allegedly attempting to travel to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag.

Julia Leilani Kaulukukui, 43, was formally charged by the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office with one felony count of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the first degree. Her bail was set at $30,000.

The drugs were discovered during a routine security checkpoint search, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety.

Sheriffs notified the Narcotics Enforcement Division, and agents initiated an immediate investigation into the large amount of drugs confiscated. NED’s forensic lab testing confirmed the substance was indeed methamphetamine.  

Kaulukukui is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Honolulu District Court on Monday.   

Comments

