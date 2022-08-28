The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway in either direction between Main Street and the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction. More information available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/05/13/pi%ca%bbilani-highway-closure-and-speed-limit-reduction/

— Kūihelani Highway / Dairy Road (Route 380) —

Waiheʻe: Sidewalk, bike lane, and shoulder closure on Kūihelani Highway/Dairy Road (Route 380) possible in either direction between Maui Lani Parkway and Haleakalā Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Waiehu: Sidewalk, bike lane, and shoulder closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction between Wailupe Drive and Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului: Sidewalk, bike lane, and shoulder closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) possible in either direction between Lauʻō Loop and Ohekani Street on Wednesday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance and drain cleaning.

—Maunaloa Highway (Route 460) —

Maunaloa: Single lane closure on Maunaloa Highway (Route 460) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.25 and 16.54, Maunaloa Village to Mahana, Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.