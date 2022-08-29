PC: Wendy Osher

Visitor arrivals on Maui have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, with July 2022 arrivals coming in at -1% from 2019.

There were 304,878 visitors to Maui in July 2022 compared to 307,834 visitors in July 2019, according to new preliminary data released today by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Visitor spending on Maui was up +16.8% to $591.2 million compared to $506 million in July 2019.

The average daily census on Maui was 77,717 visitors in July 2022 up +1.5% from the 76,577 visitors in July 2019, according to DBEDT.

Through the first seven months of 2022, there were 1,710,936 visitors to Maui compared to 1,830,367 visitors (-6.5%) in the first seven months of 2019. Over the same period, total visitor spending was $3.38 billion compared to $3.11 billion (+8.5%) in the first seven months of 2019, according to the new data.

Statewide arrivals recover 92.4%

The DBEDT reports that a total of 919,154 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in July 2022, representing a 92.4% recovery from July 2019. This is the highest monthly visitor count since January 2020.

Visitors spent $1.94 billion in the state in July 2022, an increase of 14.3% compared to the $1.70 billion reported for July 2019.

DBEDT Director Mike McCartney said, “As we pass the middle half of 2022 and compare the state’s economic recovery through tourism with 2019, visitors spent 5.8% or $610.1 million more during the same period with arrivals to Hawai‘i lower by 13.2% or -815,906 for the first seven months.”

According to McCartney, Hawaiʻi is currently 86.8% recovered from 2019.

“Therefore, as we move forward together, we must strive to achieve a healthy balance between our community, the environment, and the visitor industry. This balance also includes bringing back our international markets later this year. Tourism is an economic opportunity for individuals, businesses, and communities to uplift and strengthen our home,” he said.

DBEDT does not forecast full recovery until 2025.

HTA President and CEO John De Fries said meaningful economic recovery continued during the peak summer month of July as Hawai‘i saw significant increases in total visitor spending from the US and Canada markets compared to July 2019.

“Travel demand from Japan is anticipated to gradually increase as we head into the fall and winter seasons, with the recent resumption of air service between Tokyo-Kona and Tokyo-Honolulu adding to the steady return of international flights,” according to De Fries.

“Our destination management work will continue to focus on educating visitors about traveling within our islands in a manner that is mindful, as we seek to balance the economic vitality of our industry with the health of our natural environment and the well-being of our communities,” he said.

Other island highlights as outlined by HTA:

Oʻahu: There were 491,052 visitors to Oʻahu in July 2022 compared to 598,986 visitors (-18%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $819.5 million compared to $749.4 million (+9.4%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Oʻahu was 120,248 visitors in July 2022 compared to 135,456 visitors (-11.2%) in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, there were 2,751,405 visitors to Oʻahu compared to 3,624,222 visitors (-24.1%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $4.82 billion (+1%) compared to $4.78 billion in the first seven months of 2019.

Kauaʻi: There were 138,130 visitors to Kauaʻi in July 2022 compared to 139,157 visitors (-0.7%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $238.9 million compared to $201.3 million (+18.7%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Kauaʻi was 34,864 visitors in July 2022, up from 33,336 visitors (+4.6%) in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, there were 782,268 visitors to Kauaʻi compared to 825,696 visitors (-5.3%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.29 billion compared to $1.17 billion (+11.1%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Hawaiʻi Island: There were 169,668 visitors to Hawaiʻi Island in July 2022 compared to 173,899 visitors (-2.4%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $269.1 million compared to $221.3 million (+21.6%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Hawaiʻi Island was 43,203 visitors in July 2022 compared to 39,439 visitors (+9.5%) in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, there were 982,397 visitors to Hawaiʻi Island, compared to 1,054,260 visitors (-6.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.55 billion compared to $1.38 billion (+12.7%) in the first seven months of 2019.